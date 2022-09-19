Coconino County Sheriff's Office releases names of two killed in plane crash near Seligman

The names of the two people killed in a plane crash north of Seligman last week were released Monday by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. The two have been identified as Chad and Brandi Wilson, of Witchita Falls, Texas. Both victims were 42 years old.

On Wednesday at around 11:48 a.m., the Wilsons' small plane was headed from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada when it fell off radar near Seligman. About two hours later, the aircraft’s wreckage was found by a Department of Public Safety Air Rescue Team.

State Trooper and Air Rescue Paramedic Joey Kyzer was in the air with the team that found the wreckage.

The day started like any other for Kyzer, with his 8 a.m. arrival on the job. He went over his gear and medical equipment, while the pilot inspected the aircraft for the pre-flight check. Air Rescue members next went through daily training, then made contact with dispatch to let them know they’re ready to take calls for service.

The types of incidents the DPS Air Rescue unit responds to are varied. They help police find missing people, sometimes using thermal imaging technology and the advantage of a bird’s eye view. They’re called out by law enforcement to assist with pursuits, but they also help fire crews and county search and rescue with life-saving operations.

“We’re a jack of all trades,” said Kyzer, who is assigned to the Western Air Rescue Unit based in Kingman. “We help the National Park Service a lot. We’re the only ones who can fly in with night vision to respond to night calls in the canyon. We can do a lot of swift water rescue, we help with pursuit in law enforcement, we do rope rescues, we assist with rope rescues. We can do short haul or hoist. We can pluck people off of mountains, valleys, canyons, confined space landing.”

Because they’re able to assist multiple agencies, Air Rescue Team members also receive diverse and extensive training.

“I’ve always wanted to be on air rescue,” he said. Kyzer started in the fire service, where he worked for about a decade. Then, he went to a 20-week peace officer academy, followed by 10 weeks of academy to become a state trooper. After that, he had to complete at least one year on the road doing highway patrol. All of that came before he could even approach an aircraft. There’s more than 16 weeks of training to get airborne with all of the correct certifications. “It’s worth it. You have to really want it," he said.

Then, the training becomes invaluable in the field.

“Especially because it was storming in that area, we get there a lot faster than ground teams can. We’re certified in multiple areas, I’m a paramedic. I also have swift water. We can get on scene,” said Kyzer.

He noted that most search and rescue forces are mostly made up of volunteers, people with day jobs. Coordinating rescue efforts can take time, and his team is on call 24-7.

On Wednesday, stormy weather conditions were a factor that made it challenging for ground search and rescue crews to find the plane that went down.

The DPS Air Rescue Team received coordinates after being called in to assist county search and rescue. They were dispatched to a remote area north of Seligman.

“We launched for the mission. Usually the Air Force are dead on for coordinates," he said. "Sure enough, we came over the mountains and saw the aircraft.”

After landing in a field near the crash site, Kyzer was one of the first people on the ground searching for survivors. His team found two people who had been on board the small plane, which was registered to Chad Wilson. Neither had survived the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified about the crash last week, and are now leading the investigation.

The public is encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office over the phone at (928)774-4523 if they have any information about the incident.