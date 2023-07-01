Chamber hosts annual Fourth of July parade

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Nackard Pepsi, will once again host the annual Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in the traditional downtown format, according to a press release.

A full field of parade entries and record attendance is expected.

"We are always grateful for the opportunity to host visitors and locals alike for the grandest Fourth of July parade in Arizona," said Chamber President Julie Pastrick. "Our parade is truly an Arizona treasure, as former Gov. (Janet) Napolitano noted many years ago, and as such, brings many groups and organizations together on this annual special occasion to celebrate our nation's birth and our community."

The 2023 parade has an official grand marshal: Stacie Zanzucchi, newly retired principal of Coconino High School.

The Downtown Mile race brought to the community by Run Flagstaff begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Other key sponsors include Desert Financial, Great Circle Media, Waste Management, APS and Twin Arrows.

For more information on the parade, please call (928) 774-4505, or visit flagstaffchamber.com.