This Fourth of July weekend will be a scorcher in Phoenix, according to National Weather Service predictions.
High temperatures are expected to soar to 113 degrees over the holiday i the Valley. In Flagstaff, those highs will be in the 80s and 90s, and Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll anticipates a number of visitors will flock to the northern Arizona area to beat the heat.
That is a recipe for a busy weekend on the part of sheriff’s deputies.
“It’s so hot in the Valley right now, I anticipate this weekend’s tourism is going to be substantial. Because all of our lakes are full now, it’s going to bring a lot of people to the water,” Driscoll said. “The focus there is safety. Life jackets. There’s a lot of violations out there and there’s a lot of safety concerns that are brought up all the time. The last thing we want is having drownings.”
Boats aren’t the only often motorized vehicles that can be sources of conflict during popular times for tourism, as Driscoll warns that ATV users should be especially careful.
“They’re great for certain things, but the potential for abuse and resource damage is so high,” he said. “When you put a 12-year-old kid unsupervised on an ATV, they get into trouble.”
Driscoll said fatalities and injuries related to ATVs happen every summer, and often coincide with holiday weekends such as Memorial Day, Labor Day and the Fourth of July.
“The most we’ve had in any one summer was five [ATV-related fatalities],” Driscoll said. “Most people are good. The vast majority of people are responsible, but some people turn their kids loose on them.”
Coconino County has seen a marked uptick in the popularity of camping, hiking, off-road vehicle use and recreation in general since 2020.
Because of the popularity of well-used trailheads and the power of GPS technology in the palm of every smartphone user’s hand, Coconino County Search and Rescue deputies have noticed that people are venturing farther into the great outdoors than they have in years past.
That means Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers are having to perform rescues that are increasingly more complex from a tactical standpoint, Driscoll said. He added that Coconino County SAR has become the busiest in the state.
“Statistically, most of our searches are not for our locals, most of our rescues are not for our locals. They’re for people who come from Maricopa County. That’s OK. We seem to be the winter and summer playground for the Valley. It’s great for our economy, but there’s also a cost to that,” Driscoll said. “We accept that and acknowledge it, and that’s why we prepare and train so much.”
Coconino County’s SAR team is well-respected internationally, having recently hosted the Mountain Rescue Association’s annual conference.
But in order for team to reach a hiker, mountain biker, camper or climber in trouble, it will need to receive a call for help. Cellphone reception is reliable in certain parts of the county, and spotty in others, according to Driscoll.
For outdoor adventurers, having a plan to get to cell service if they need to call for help can be critical.
As people flock to the forest for the Fourth, they’ll do so under stage 1 fire restrictions. That means all campfires, wood stoves and charcoal grills are prohibited except within developed recreation sites. Fireworks, outdoor smoking, and tracer rounds of ammunition or explosive targets are not allowed either.
Driscoll said deputies will likely be dealing with everything from noise complaints to DUI calls over the holiday, but he hopes most of the county will have a safe and fire-free Independence Day.
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.