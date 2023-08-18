The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and officials with Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) investigated a bomb threat at Cromer School on Thursday, finding it to be unfounded.

On Aug. 17 at approximately 9 p.m. CCSO received a tip that a subject had threatened to “set a bomb off at their daughter’s school.”

CCSO, in conjunction with the FUSD, worked through the night and were ultimately able to determine this threat to be unfounded.

Deputies and school officials immediately responded to and cleared the school of any suspicious objects or devices. Deputies were able to contact the subjects named in the threat and determine that the threat was baseless.

After assessing the information garnered from the investigation, FUSD determined it was safe to continue with a normal school day. Deputies will remain in the area of Cromer School, but at this point in time there is no information indicating there is any danger stemming from this threat.

CCSO detectives continue to investigate the tip and its origins. But CCSO officials said they are unable to release any additional information at this time.