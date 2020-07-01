Coconino County sets new COVID-19 records as transmission increases

“As we see cases coming in every day, we see workplaces, we see congregate settings and we see areas where people are gathering and this virus is easily transmitted in those settings. That’s where we can really understand that we have an increased transmission pattern,” Maurer said.

He added that those who are spending time out in public, as well as those traveling to the area from throughout the state, without following guidance are contributing to the increased transmission of the virus.

“We’ve all seen it everywhere,” Maurer said of those not wearing masks or distancing themselves from others. “That’s one of the big reasons for this.”

In response to the statewide surge, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks and banned groups larger than 10 at swimming pools.

In an effort to identify more existing cases, the specimen collection site at Fort Tuthill continues to collect more and more samples from individuals seeking COVID-19 testing, reaching upwards of 250 people in a single day last week. A week earlier, the collection site was averaging about 150 samples a day.

