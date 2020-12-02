Coconino County sets COVID-19 testing records

Coconino County has broken its record for COVID-19 testing, with more than 7,000 tests administered in a single week as residents prepared for Thanksgiving.
A Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) report that was released Monday shows a total of 7,201 tests conducted within Coconino County during the week ending Nov. 21, the latest reported week, up from 4,565 the previous week. The positivity rate, on the other hand, dropped from 10.3% to 8%.
The previous record for both tests administered and positivity rate was the week of Nov. 7, with 4,648 tests, 11.2% of which were positives.
In a presentation to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, interim CCHHS director Kim Musselman attributed the spike in testing not only to Thanksgiving, but also the end of the Northern Arizona University semester as students prepared to return home for winter break.
She added that the week of Thanksgiving itself similarly saw high numbers of people seeking testing, with more than 1,000 at Fort Tuthill and 750 at NAU’s testing site.
As a result of this increased demand, which Musselman expects to continue because of the closure of NAU’s Fieldhouse testing site during the university’s winter break, saliva-based testing at Fort Tuthill is now by appointment only.
As of Tuesday, CCHHS had 900 saliva-based tests available. She said the call to limit saliva tests came from Arizona State University, which developed the test, due to its concerns for staffing shortages and laboratory capacity.
Statewide, Nov. 23 set a record for number of tests collected in a single day, with more than 31,000 tests, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports. In total, more than 2.6 million tests have been completed for COVID-19 in Arizona throughout the pandemic. Within Coconino County, more than 70,000 tests have been recorded, including about 30,000 completed by NAU.
Nasal swab tests are still available at Fort Tuthill without an appointment, but are limited to about 50 tests per day because of staffing capacity.
Support Local Journalism
Despite the increase in testing, Musselman said, the county team continues to keep up with contact tracing, more than 96% of which has yielded results in the form of making or attempting contact with individuals.
“I think we’re doing really well. All things considered, we’re doing phenomenally,” Musselman said.
COVID-19 cases
Coconino County had 7,510 cumulative COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up 69 from Tuesday. Flagstaff and tribal communities continue to see the most cases each week, for a new cumulative total of 4,389 cases in the former and 2,147 in the latter.
The county reached a new high in total number of weekly cases at 550 the week of Nov. 21, bringing the rate per 100,000 people to about 376 -- which places the county well within substantial community transmission for this benchmark. For the other two benchmarks, percent positivity of testing and COVID-19-Like-Illness, Coconino County falls in the moderate category for transmission.
As of Wednesday, Coconino County has recorded 166 deaths from COVID-19 and 753 hospitalizations. Northern Arizona Healthcare reported 33 positive COVID-19 patients at Flagstaff Medical Center on Wednesday.
Schools
In its latest report on Nov. 20, NAU announced it was managing 65 COVID-19 cases of on- and off-campus students, up from 46 the previous week. The fall semester ended last week, with students set to begin a phased return Jan. 11.
Flagstaff Unified School District had 17 new reported COVID-19 cases among staff and students the week before Thanksgiving, bringing FUSD’s total cases since the start of the school year to 89. Leupp Elementary and Mount Elden Middle had the most reported cases for the week, at three each.
Though FUSD saw a drop in testing positivity yield in CCHHS’ latest report, its case incidence jumped from 282.2 to 328.4.
Both NAU and FUSD release their COVID-19 reports on Fridays.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.