Coconino County sets COVID-19 testing records

As of Tuesday, CCHHS had 900 saliva-based tests available. She said the call to limit saliva tests came from Arizona State University, which developed the test, due to its concerns for staffing shortages and laboratory capacity.

Statewide, Nov. 23 set a record for number of tests collected in a single day, with more than 31,000 tests, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports. In total, more than 2.6 million tests have been completed for COVID-19 in Arizona throughout the pandemic. Within Coconino County, more than 70,000 tests have been recorded, including about 30,000 completed by NAU.

Nasal swab tests are still available at Fort Tuthill without an appointment, but are limited to about 50 tests per day because of staffing capacity.

Despite the increase in testing, Musselman said, the county team continues to keep up with contact tracing, more than 96% of which has yielded results in the form of making or attempting contact with individuals.

“I think we’re doing really well. All things considered, we’re doing phenomenally,” Musselman said.

COVID-19 cases