Coconino County sees wave of new glamping projects

Many of them also tout northern Arizona’s dark night skies and star gazing opportunities as a big draw for visitors.

“So for the last few years, we have been seeing an extraordinary, extraordinary interest in just campgrounds in general. Most of them have the glamping type thing with fancy tents, and you know, yurts […] but also some interest in RV parks,” Christelman said. “People are tired of being stuck in their homes, but they can't really travel. So they go spend a weekend in one of these yurts or glamping tents and just get out of the house away from people.”

And Christelman said they are only expecting more projects to come across their desks.

Every other week, community development staff hold pre-application meetings to provide information to interested developers on the process within Coconino County, and campsite proposals have become a common occurrence.

“I would say that we have one to three pre-application meetings every other Wednesday that are specific to a campground,” he said. Only a fraction of those ever go farther than the pre-application meeting, but Christelman said it illustrates just how much interest there is in those kinds of projects.