Coconino County sees third largest COVID-19 spike since March; Flagstaff main contributor

Coconino County's weekly positive COVID-19 rates rose again after weeks of declining numbers, leaving experts wondering whether the future would bring a dive or spike.
Last week, the county recorded an 86% increase in weekly positives — from 62 to 114 positives — matched only by the spikes seen during the weeks of June 20 (116%) and March 28 (159%).
Matt Maurer, county epidemiologist, said he had hoped for the best but expected the worst as the state and county begins reopening.
“I can't say that [the increase] wasn’t necessarily expected as we work on beginning to return to what we might consider a normal lifestyle,” Maurer said.
The county's weekly positive rate had been dropping at an average rate of 19% from the week of July 11 until the week of Sept. 7. The past three weeks saw the county report 64, 57 and 62 weekly positives, before last week's jump. By comparison, the county reported 54 new cases on Wednesday alone.
Flagstaff was the largest contributor to those cases, including 109 out of 114 positives received last week, Maurer said. On one day in Flagstaff on Thursday, Sept. 10, the city reported 41 positives.
Given the 2- to 14-day incubation period, Maurer said it's likely many of last week’s positives were exposed to the virus about two to three weeks ago.
“Most of the cases are in Flagstaff. We’ll see what transmission does,” Maurer said. “Were we able to get a hold of people and contain them quickly enough, or is this virus going to spread from those cases that we know from last week and cause a bigger increase this week?”
Maurer said county staff will be analyzing data over the next few days to figure out more details about what caused the increased transmission through Flagstaff.
Northern Arizona University currently has administered 2,300 tests since Sept. 2. As of Sept. 11, NAU has found 96 positive COVID-19 cases on and off campus in their weekly updated numbers.
Around much of the rest of the state, businesses are reopening indoor service, restaurants and theaters are reopening, and universities also have reopened. In total, 3,456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, with 135 deaths and 34,580 testing negative.
Across the state, 209,907 people have tested positive with 5,371 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Maurer said he was happy to see that communities outside of Flagstaff are seeing continued decreased positives numbers. Additionally, as data continues to be interpreted, last week was the first week no one died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
He couldn’t speculate about what numbers would turn up for this week. He said as of Tuesday, however, the county had already reported 41 positive cases.
With reopening, the county's level of transmission has remained moderate — which despite how the community has relaxed its response to the virus — is still a problem.
“We start to think, ‘OK, the amount of transmission is not so bad,’” Maurer said. “But even a minimal level of transmission means there is transmission happening. It’s not none.”
Maurer said that as flu season approaches, many experts speculate that the virus could get worse. The county’s flu season is normally during January, February and March. However, until the county starts to get data of tests during that time frame, experts cannot be certain.
He said their best evidence can be cited back to the fact that similar respiratory illnesses tend to peak around that time frame.
Given that flu viruses are respiratory illnesses spread through droplets, publicly mandated masks could help the county fight the spread of flu in addition to COVID-19, Maurer said. The county is hoping to prepare its staff and the community for the flu season increase in respiratory illness.
“The best we can do to try to prevent other respiratory illnesses with the tools we have, and vaccines we already have available to us,” Maurer said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.