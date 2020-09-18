Coconino County sees third largest COVID-19 spike since March; Flagstaff main contributor

“Most of the cases are in Flagstaff. We’ll see what transmission does,” Maurer said. “Were we able to get a hold of people and contain them quickly enough, or is this virus going to spread from those cases that we know from last week and cause a bigger increase this week?”

Maurer said county staff will be analyzing data over the next few days to figure out more details about what caused the increased transmission through Flagstaff.

Northern Arizona University currently has administered 2,300 tests since Sept. 2. As of Sept. 11, NAU has found 96 positive COVID-19 cases on and off campus in their weekly updated numbers.

Around much of the rest of the state, businesses are reopening indoor service, restaurants and theaters are reopening, and universities also have reopened. In total, 3,456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, with 135 deaths and 34,580 testing negative.

Across the state, 209,907 people have tested positive with 5,371 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Maurer said he was happy to see that communities outside of Flagstaff are seeing continued decreased positives numbers. Additionally, as data continues to be interpreted, last week was the first week no one died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.