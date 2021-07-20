Coconino County sees jump in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Coconino County more than doubled in the past week, according to the county’s July 16 dashboard data report. The percent positivity moved to moderate level, meaning two out of three benchmarks for community transmission are now at moderate rather than minimal.

Case numbers are still low overall (82, according to the report), but the next few weeks might determine what happens next.

“Our previous numbers were quite low, I'd say relatively low,” said Matt Maurer, an epidemiologist for Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). “It had a steady increase but a little one over the last month or so, and then this was a giant, big increase. When you look at that positivity altogether, I think it's because we have a few different outbreaks that are taking place.

“...At this point we can really go either way,” he said. “I don't want to speculate, we could definitely still drop in cases, but we also have the potential...for a surge in the transmission of the virus.”

The percent positivity for testing rose to 9% this week from a previous rate of 4%. Moderate levels for the benchmark require between 5% and 10% of testing return positive results, with lower rates being seen as minimal and higher being substantial.