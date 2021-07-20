Coconino County sees jump in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Coconino County more than doubled in the past week, according to the county’s July 16 dashboard data report. The percent positivity moved to moderate level, meaning two out of three benchmarks for community transmission are now at moderate rather than minimal.
Case numbers are still low overall (82, according to the report), but the next few weeks might determine what happens next.
“Our previous numbers were quite low, I'd say relatively low,” said Matt Maurer, an epidemiologist for Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). “It had a steady increase but a little one over the last month or so, and then this was a giant, big increase. When you look at that positivity altogether, I think it's because we have a few different outbreaks that are taking place.
“...At this point we can really go either way,” he said. “I don't want to speculate, we could definitely still drop in cases, but we also have the potential...for a surge in the transmission of the virus.”
The percent positivity for testing rose to 9% this week from a previous rate of 4%. Moderate levels for the benchmark require between 5% and 10% of testing return positive results, with lower rates being seen as minimal and higher being substantial.
The incidence rate for the county has remained at the moderate level (between 10 and 100 cases per a population of 100,000) and is currently at 58 per 100,000. This is more than twice the incidence rate reported July 3 (24.7 per 100,000).
Maurer said this was a 140% increase from last week, and an increase of 330% over the last five weeks.
The report also had some more hopeful news, Maurer said. Hospitalizations and death rates due to COVID-19 are staying steady and in the minimal category. The July 16 report said 7% of COVID cases in the county were hospitalized, and the rate of hospital visits due to COVID-like illness (CLI) was just under 1% (0.9%).
“Those have some good metrics and hopefully we can keep it that way,” Maurer said. “…Still a silver lining there, but I don't want people to get too confident that there's not still a major negative health effects to the SARS-coV-2 virus.”
According to both Maurer and the report, this increase in cases doesn’t correlate with an increase in testing. “Our number of tests conducted remained relatively steady," he said, "but the number of cases had a jump.”
That jump in case numbers might be in part due to the Delta variant currently spreading through the state.
Delta is “the most commonly circulating variant [in Coconino County and Arizona] right now,” Maurer said, “...There's evidence at least that it is much more contagious than other variants. I would say that those without immunity are much more likely to become infected and there is this potential right now for our trends to go in the wrong direction and us to see an increase in cases.”
Another part of the rise is the county has been seeing an increase in what Maurer called clusters or outbreaks, small interconnected groups of cases.
These case numbers are more than the county had seen in recent months. The most recent spike in cases was in April, with a peak of 169 cases the week of April 10. Maurer said that since late May, cases had mostly been declining or remaining steady. The week that ended June 12 had a transmission rate of 13.4 [per 100,000], almost at the threshold of minimal transmission.
“That was knocking on the door of minimal transmission for all of our categories,” he said. “[For the community transmission], we were very close in the middle of June to minimal. …Compared to May and June, July is seeing an increase in cases.”
Maurer said he had expected the trends for May and June to continue a little longer than they did.
“This was sooner than I expected,” he said, “I expected to continue a low number of cases until the summer and then not see a surge of cases until the fall when school started back up.”
He said the next few weeks would be important to determining the trajectory of case rates in the county, as would the start of the school year next month. The rate of respiratory diseases in the county tends to spike in January and February.
It’s “going to be a community effort to help fight against this potential surge in cases,” Maurer said. This effort, he said, would need to involve “what we’ve come to know as basic prevention strategies,” such as regular hand-washing and avoiding public spaces when ill, that have been repeated over the course of the pandemic. And, he said, getting vaccinated was one of the most impactful individual responses.
"[What's important is] just...having that awareness about understanding what we can do, our part in preventing transmission of this virus," Maurer said. "We have the tools, we know what we need to do and we need to do it and move on."