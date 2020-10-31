Coconino County seeks public input for disaster plan

Coconino County is updating its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (MJHMP), a plan that guides county-wide efforts to reduce the risk of hazards such as fires and floods and is seeking input from the people who work and live within its boundaries.

Hazard mitigation plans are aimed to reduce the likelihood and impact of disaster events and to allow localities to receive state and federal disaster relief funds, which can be used for risk management projects such as brush or drainage clearing to reduce wildfire and flooding risk as well as for responding to and recovering from disasters.

To start collecting input, the county has released a Hazard Mitigation Planning Survey on its website, https://coconino.az.gov/2474/Hazard-Mitigation-Plan.

There will be several other opportunities for public participation on this project, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2021. Public participation provides planners community knowledge about the county and ensures they work to meet the needs of vulnerable populations, who may be disproportionately affected by disasters.

