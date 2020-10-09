Coconino County seeks Governing Board applicants

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis is seeking applicants for appointment to seven school districts: Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT) Education District in Flagstaff (1 seat); Fredonia (1 seat); Page (1 seat); Fredonia-Moccasin USD #6 (2 seats); Maine Consolidated USD #10 (3 seats); Tuba City USD #15 (1 seat); and N.A.T.I.V.E. (1 seat).

The County plans to fill these positions prior to December 24 so the appointees can start their duty on January 1, 2021 as new board members. The deadline to apply is October 20 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Applications can be downloaded from www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication and can be submitted by email to kslack@coconino.az.gov (live signature original required), fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required) or mail to Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

An advisory committee of district residents and a current board member may be formed to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Lewis on the appointments. For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or email kslack@coconino.az.gov.

