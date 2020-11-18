 Skip to main content
Coconino County seeking governing board applicants
Coconino County seeking governing board applicants

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools
Coconino County is seeking applicants for appointments to five school districts:

  • Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT) in Fredonia for one open seat
  • Coconino Community College District 3 for one open seat to be filled in January
  • Fredonia-Moccasin USD 6 for two open seats
  • Maine Consolidated USD 10 for three open seats
  • N.A.T.I.V.E, Tuba City, for one open seat

Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis plans to fill these positions prior to Dec. 24 so that the appointees can start their duty on Jan. 1, 2021. An advisory committee of district residents and a current board member may be assembled to conduct interviews and advise Lewis on the appointments. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1 by 5 p.m.

Applicants must be registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

To apply, download the application at www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication. Submit by email to kslack@coconino.az.gov (live signature original required), by fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required) or mail or drop off to Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N. Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

For more information, call 928-679-8070 or email kslack@coconino.az.gov.

