Coconino County seeing more substantial COVID-19 transmission

He encouraged residents to continue to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask in public, which can also help to prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses, in addition to avoiding spending time in close quarters, even with friends and family.

“With the amount of transmission that we’re seeing, it’s really, really hard to know if you truly have been infected with this virus and are passing it along to somebody that you’re interacting with,” Maurer said.

Despite the high number of local cases, though, Maurer said he is feeling more hopeful with the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which should be arriving in Coconino County in the coming weeks and could help to contain the spread of the disease.

In an update to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors last week, CCHHS division manager Sarah Schildecker said the county is expected to receive its first allocation of the vaccine between Dec. 20 and 31, according to ADHS’ initial timeline. Maricopa and Pima counties were selected to receive the vaccine earlier, but Coconino will be part of the regular allocation due to its smaller size, she explained.