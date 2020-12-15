Coconino County seeing more substantial COVID-19 transmission

December is looking to be another record-setting month for COVID-19 in Coconino County, which moved to a total of 9,093 positive cases Monday, as the arrival of the first approved vaccine approaches.
The week ending Dec. 5 exceeded all previous weekly case counts with more than 900 new cases, causing the rate of cases per 100,000 to skyrocket from 275 to 630, according to the latest report from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).
Of the total cases added that week, more than half were associated with Flagstaff residents. Increases were seen countywide, though, with Page reporting 80 new cases, the highest weekly count it has seen yet, and tribal communities’ count increasing to 194 from 104 the previous week.
Current COVID-19 data for last week, which will be included in a new CCHHS report on Friday, shows an additional 700 new reported cases.
Coconino County now falls in the substantial category for all three benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) — cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity of testing and COVID-19-like illnesses seen in hospitals — though epidemiologist Matt Maurer said it will take another week in these elevated states for the county’s overall community transmission designation to officially change from moderate to substantial.
Support Local Journalism
“When you see your county within the substantial category for all three of [the benchmarks], it’s hard to have a very good outlook,” Maurer said. “It’s a little bit disheartening when you see that high of an incidence rate. That’s a lot of cases to be reported in one week.”
He encouraged residents to continue to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask in public, which can also help to prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses, in addition to avoiding spending time in close quarters, even with friends and family.
“With the amount of transmission that we’re seeing, it’s really, really hard to know if you truly have been infected with this virus and are passing it along to somebody that you’re interacting with,” Maurer said.
Despite the high number of local cases, though, Maurer said he is feeling more hopeful with the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which should be arriving in Coconino County in the coming weeks and could help to contain the spread of the disease.
In an update to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors last week, CCHHS division manager Sarah Schildecker said the county is expected to receive its first allocation of the vaccine between Dec. 20 and 31, according to ADHS’ initial timeline. Maricopa and Pima counties were selected to receive the vaccine earlier, but Coconino will be part of the regular allocation due to its smaller size, she explained.
CCHHS has partnered with TGen to use its ultra-low freezer to store the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will extend its viability. Schildecker said the plan is for CCHHS to take on distributing the majority of this vaccine, while sending the Moderna vaccine, which can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures, out to health care providers across the county to distribute, once it is approved. This second vaccine candidate scheduled for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday.
In early 2021, CCHHS will be setting up a mobile trailer at Fort Tuthill for vaccine distribution, starting with health care workers and long-term care facility residents, followed by essential workers and then high-risk individuals and those ages 65 and older.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.