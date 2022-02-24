Coconino County search and rescue locate man lost on Elden

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team safely located a man lost on Mount Elden.

CCSO responded to reports of someone yelling for help on Mount Elden above the Christmas Tree Trail around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a Thursday news release from the department. They soon requested the help of search and rescue due to the location and terrain. A Department of Public Safety air rescue helicopter from Flagstaff also responded and began searching by air, but they were unable to find anyone in distress.

Deputies made "voice contact" with the man around 6:15 p.m., Deputy Paul Clifton said in the release. However, they were unable to see him, prompting search and rescue to hike into the area and DPS to continue their search by air. They eventually found the man in a boulder area with what officials described as "difficult access." This made it impossible to attempt a rescue by helicopter in conjunction with the terrain and nighttime conditions.

Instead, search and rescue scrambled in on foot and ultimately got to the man around 11 p.m. The man was uninjured and didn't require any medical attention, Clifton said. Crews helped him hike out to the trailhead and gave him a ride to Flagstaff Shelter Services.

Officials urged those headed outdoors to be prepared for any emergencies by carrying proper clothing and equipment, including a charged cell phone, warm clothing, navigation equipment, lighting, emergency shelter-making material, a pocket knife, whistle and a signal mirror in addition to extra food and water.

"Outdoor users should always leave a detailed trip plan with a trusted person who can call authorities if an established check-in time is missed," Clifton emphasized.

