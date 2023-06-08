Not all people who love to be outdoors are committed to making activities such as hiking, biking, skiing and climbing safer for everyone. Not everyone is prepared to trudge into uncomfortable situations, trading in large amounts of their free time for no opportunity of financial gain.

But search and rescue volunteers are.

This week, search and rescue squads from 25 states and five countries are in Coconino County for the Mountain Rescue Association (MRA) annual conference, studded with events that focus on building skills and disseminating the latest technical, life-saving information.

The conference doesn’t kick off at an ordinary event center. Instead, on Tuesday, teams started getting out in Flagstaff’s signature ponderosa pine forests to share skills and network with volunteers who share a similar passion for saving lives in the backcountry.

“The MRA’s mission is to provide life-saving care through search and rescue and education,” explained Cassandra Powers, a rock rescue technician with Coconino County Search and Rescue.

She said of the roughly 1,200 search and rescue (SAR) Units in North America, fewer than 100 are accredited through the MRA.

In order to achieve MRA membership and accreditation, teams have to test their skills in wilderness search, high-angle rope rescues, and alpine rescues in snow and ice.

Members then enjoy the benefits of conferences -- such as the one that is currently taking place in northern Arizona this week.

“We get to network with people from out of state or units that we otherwise wouldn’t have come in contact with," Powers said. "We’re all held to the same standard. It’s really cool to see how other teams train and what their training structure looks like and what their teams look like. There’s a lot of collaboration that happens between units when we come together."

Collaboration and skill sharing is especially important at this particular moment in history, Powers added.

“Across the board, across the country, every SAR unit is seeing increased mission numbers,” Powers said.

In the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever were inspired to get outside to hit trails, attempt outdoor climbing, camp, ski and fish. But the rise in recreation also meant an increase in outdoor accidents and incidents.

“There is a boom in outdoor recreation,” Powers said. “We have new hikers out there who are just learning how to enjoy the outdoors -- which results in more search and rescue missions. We have to meet that demand.”

There was the sound of clicking carabiners and ropes being secured over the steady undercurrent of birdsong Wednesday morning as a class of SAR volunteers prepared for one of several pre-conference training events.

In Kachina Village near the Pumphouse Wash Trailhead, SAR team members from all over the country were learning how to maximize their resources in a rope rescue — a powerfully important skill as demand for rescuers increases.

“We are providing a three-day course on small-party assisted rescue. We’re focusing on how to provide immediate services with just a few people and just a little bit of gear -- which is kind of different than most search and rescue teams,” said Alison Sheets, the president of MRA, as she gestured toward a cliff and a team of instructors in helmets gearing up for the day. "When they get called out it’s a lot of people with a lot of gear and it takes a little bit longer. So this is what we would call our hasty teams or companion rescue. There’s a bunch of ropes hanging on the overhang. There is a lot of work today on travel on ropes, and how to free people from stuck situations or help injured folks.”

SAR volunteers gave up three days for the small-party assisted rescue training, starting their day at 8 a.m. Wednesday, learning and practicing techniques until around 5 p.m.

“This is relatively new for a lot of technical rescue or mountain rescue teams,” said Jamie Weleber, who is a Mountain Rescue Unit leader for Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. "A lot of techniques come from the caving community, also they come from Europe. A lot of the European technical rescue teams will utilize these kinds of techniques, and they’re starting to percolate into the culture of rescue in North America. That’s by and large through things like the Mountain Rescue Association conference and classes like this small-party assisted rescue class."

The skills SAR team members learn at the conference are free to acquire, Sheets said.

That’s for good reason.

“The MRA believes that search and rescue should be free. It’s just better for everyone," Powers said. "We don’t want somebody to not call 911 because they can’t afford a rescue. The sooner people call 911, the safer it is for the units responding. The MRA is comprised of pretty much just unpaid professional volunteers. All of our training is done on volunteer time."

Powers said there are times when Coconino SAR volunteers find themselves in austere and challenging conditions. She referenced spending the night on a snowy Mount Elden with a patient who broke their ankle and battled hypothermia while waiting for a helicopter to arrive.

In times like those volunteers lean on each other.

“We’re all really close, because we do spend so much time together in these austere remote environments that would otherwise be an uncomfortable situation, but because we’re together we feel good and confident,” Powers said.

Still another part of that confidence comes from training.

“These are skills that people are hungry to have,” Weleber said. "There are a lot of representatives from a variety of different teams. A lot of the systems that they’re learning here are things that their home teams don’t do yet, but they’re trying to get the skills to be able to bring that information back to their home teams to see how they can potentially incorporate that into the standard operating procedures their home teams may have."

The instruction Coconino County’s SAR team will get, alongside the hundreds of other visiting volunteers this week, is supplemental to the training they’re required to receive every year.

“We have an academy we got through, and we have to test and re-test every year to remain on the team so that we keep our skills sharp," Powers said. "When you go over the edge, your life is in your teammates' hands. It’s really wonderful to trust fall, to have those people that you’ve been training with on the other end of the line."

Coconino County has roughly 130 SAR volunteers responsible to responding to incidents across more than 18,000 square miles of landscape.

The MRA conference gives Coconino County volunteers the opportunity to share the local landscape and augment their already specialized knowledge.

“A lot of the techniques that are being taught in this class are things we are looking at incorporating into our systems,” Weleber said.

Several preconference trainings took place this week simultaneously. One class did “Artificial High Directional Training” near the Oak Creek Overlook. On Thursday a trip to the Grand Canyon was planned to look over the Search and Rescue supply cache and learn more about helicopter use. During the conference teams will be given the chance to learn about other ares of the field, such as drone use, working with search and rescue dogs, and even psychological first aid.

“People who are being rescued are always very apologetic, and we try to put them at ease by letting them know we are honored to be able to respond. We would be out hiking anyway, so why not hike and help somebody at the same time?” Powers said.