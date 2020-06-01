Coconino County Search and Rescue conducts two rescues over weekend

At approximately 3 p.m. on May 29 the searchers located the group in the canyon. The group was tired but in otherwise good condition. Search and Rescue personnel assisted them in hiking out to the Call of the Canyon trailhead where they met family members.

On May 30 at approximately 6 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a hiker in distress on the Nankoweap trail near Saddle Mountain. The adult male hiker had called 911 to report that he was disoriented and having some heat-related illness.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office response, fire personnel from the US Forest Service and a helicopter from the National Park Service at Grand Canyon responded to assist. At approximately 11 p.m. two Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers were inserted at the Saddle Mountain Trailhead by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Air Rescue helicopter while additional Search and Rescue personnel drove to the area from Flagstaff. A Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff also arrived to aid in investigation and resource coordination. The Search and Rescue volunteers hiked to the area indicated by the 911 phone call and located the hiker at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 31.

The hiker was assessed and provided with some food, water and warm clothing and then assisted in hiking out to the trailhead to his vehicle.