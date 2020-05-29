Coconino County schedules fourth COVID-19 testing blitz

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is participating in the Arizona COVID-19 Testing Blitz on Saturday, May 30, the fourth Testing Blitz hosted by CCHHS as part of the statewide initiative which aims to test up to 60,000 Arizonans for COVID-19.

Testing will be held at Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 N. King Street, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Drive through testing and walk up testing will be available.

Testing is open to anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19. Essential workers, individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Testing is free of charge but will be limited to the amount of available supplies on a first come, first served basis.

Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents.

Individuals that want to be tested during the blitz are asked to register at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19. Registration will assist with planning and does not guarantee testing availability. For more information visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call 928-679-7300. To see all testing locations in Arizona, visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz.