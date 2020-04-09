Coconino County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year celebration postponed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Coconino County Education Service Agency (CCESA) has postponed the 2020 Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year celebration until Early August in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

CCESA is working with venues to secure a new date for August and will announce the new date once it is set.

In a media release, CCESA thanked its presenters, speakers and sponsors for their support and quick responses to adjusting their schedules for this event.