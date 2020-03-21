Coconino County running low on COVID-19 test kits

Coconino County is running out of COVID-19 test kits and without additional supplies from the state and federal governments, it will have to discontinue testing next week.

The news that county officials were asking the state and federal governments to send financial aid and supplies, such as test kits and personal protection equipment, came through a media release Saturday evening.

Coconino County was the first county in the state to set up test sites for COVID-19 and established the first quarantine site to house ill people who are experiencing homelessness and awaiting test results.

“Coconino County’s COVID-19 response is a leader in the state,” Board of Supervisors Chair Lena Fowler said. “However, if we don’t get the financial aid and supplies soon, we won’t be able to continue services to help prevent the spread of this virus. We call on our state and federal partners to make test kits and other supplies available immediately.”

As of Saturday night, Coconino County had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 109 other tests came back negative. Another 191 tests were pending as of press time.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our team is doing in this difficult situation. However, our ability to keep up this response depends on the state and federal government helping us. If state and federal resources don’t arrive soon, we may run out of tests kits, personal protection equipment and other necessary items,” said Dr. Marie Peoples, the county's COVID-19 incident commander.

