Coconino County returns to Phase I Operations as COVID-19 cases rise

Effective Monday, Coconino County will return to the more restrictive Phase I of its phased COVID-19 Re-Entry Plan for County Operations as a result of rising case numbers.

These operations are intended to protect customer and employee health and safety.

County buildings will be closed to the public for in-person business, except essential services on an appointment basis. Employees will practice COVID-19 prevention policies, hand washing and physical distancing, and both employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public areas of all county buildings. Masks will be provided when needed.

Remote work will continue in order to minimize face-to-face interactions across county departments, with no more than one third of all county employees will work onsite. County hours of operations might be modified to accommodate remote working arrangements and enhanced cleaning operations.

Coconino County currently has an incidence rate of 337.3 per 100,000, three times the threshold established by the Arizona Department of Health Services, and a percent positivity of 10.2%, placing these metrics well within the Substantial transmission category. This is the second consecutive week of both case rate and percent positivity being in the substantial categories.

“Considering the widespread community transmission of COVID-19, we encourage families to implement extra holiday precautions. Family gatherings should be limited, and when possible, travel should be avoided,” said Kim Musselman, Coconino County Health and Human Services interim director.

