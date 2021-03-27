Coconino County returns to 'moderate' community transmission level

CCHHS vaccine sites could soon follow suit, but depend on state allocation of Pfizer doses -- which is the only manufactured vaccine currently approved for individuals 16 and older. The county in recent weeks has only been allocated doses of the Moderna vaccine, Musselman said.

The Pfizer vaccine ships in much larger quantities and requires different storage, possibly explaining why it has been more prominent in Arizona counties with large urban populations, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s lead pharmacist Andrea Boyce said.

“Having that much vaccine and getting it turned over in a shorter amount of time -- we didn’t know if we had that ability,” Boyce said. “That’s why Pfizer has been localized to those metropolitan areas.”

In recent weeks, CCHHS and the Arizona Department of Health Services have mulled logistical challenges and details surrounding a state-run vaccination site at Northern Arizona University, with a tentative launch date on April 19, Musselman said at Tuesday’s Coconino County Board of Supervisors meeting.

If a state-run vaccination site is established in northern Arizona, the likelihood of the county receiving the Pfizer vaccine greatly increases, Musselman said.