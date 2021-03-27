Coconino County returns to 'moderate' community transmission level

Coconino County moved into the “moderate” level of community transmission on Friday for the first time since September.
The announcement comes as the county continues to see lower case numbers, positivity rates and incidents of coronavirus-like illnesses. Those benchmarks -- which are used as indicators of community transmission -- fall into the “minimal” category currently, based on the most recent weekly data.
Before the county could officially downgrade the community transmission level, the three benchmarks needed to remain below the “substantial” level for two weeks. On Friday, county officials confirmed that data from the week ending March 20 met the criteria to move to the “moderate” level of community transmission.
There were 62 total new cases reported that week with a positivity rate of 3.2%. One month ago the county reported 262 new cases, showing daily positivity rates above 10%.
Flagstaff had the highest number of new cases in the most recent week’s data at 46, but was down overall from the previous week, which saw 61 cases. Tribal communities reported 11 new cases this week, down from 21 the previous week. All other areas in Coconino County experienced a decrease in cases as well.
Lower case numbers are a reason to be optimistic, Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman said, but the county is still approaching the situation with caution.
Musselman added that as families come home from spring break travel and students return to in-person instruction at schools throughout the county, CCHHS will be closely monitoring case numbers. CCHHS also has a school outbreak team ready to assist with the transition.
Less than a week after Marshall Elementary School reopened in-person learning on Monday, a c…
Hospitals throughout the county are reporting decreases in COVID-19 patients, aligning with a report from the county stating weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 69%. COVID-19 deaths have been on a downward trend as well, with one death reported in each of the last four weeks. At least one death has been reported for over a year spanning back to last March.
Matthew Maurer, Coconino County epidemiologist, said the county has partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services, TGen and Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute to monitor the spread of COVID-19 variants of concern. At this time, Maurer said, there has not been any evidence of these variants spreading within the community.
Free COVID-19 community testing is available at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree Campu…
16 and older inoculations contingent on Pfizer vaccine availability
As case numbers continued to decline, the county’s vaccine rollout expanded to all residents over the age of 18 last week.
Less than a week later, registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties opened to all Arizonans 16 and older on Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced.
CCHHS vaccine sites could soon follow suit, but depend on state allocation of Pfizer doses -- which is the only manufactured vaccine currently approved for individuals 16 and older. The county in recent weeks has only been allocated doses of the Moderna vaccine, Musselman said.
The Pfizer vaccine ships in much larger quantities and requires different storage, possibly explaining why it has been more prominent in Arizona counties with large urban populations, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s lead pharmacist Andrea Boyce said.
“Having that much vaccine and getting it turned over in a shorter amount of time -- we didn’t know if we had that ability,” Boyce said. “That’s why Pfizer has been localized to those metropolitan areas.”
In recent weeks, CCHHS and the Arizona Department of Health Services have mulled logistical challenges and details surrounding a state-run vaccination site at Northern Arizona University, with a tentative launch date on April 19, Musselman said at Tuesday’s Coconino County Board of Supervisors meeting.
If a state-run vaccination site is established in northern Arizona, the likelihood of the county receiving the Pfizer vaccine greatly increases, Musselman said.
“The intent is to have Pfizer be the vaccination that is distributed from that location, which for our community and the northern region will be huge, as it will bring the ability to vaccinate those 16 to 18 years old in addition to adults and the general public,” Musselman said.
Eligible groups, locations, and more up-to-date info in this post, which will add new information as we receive it.
A total of 52,191 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Thursday, accounting for about 35% of the total population, Maurer said. Of those residents, 34,457 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.