Coconino County returns to low COVID community level

Coconino County returned to a low community level for COVID-19 this week, as its monkeypox case count stayed the same.

The county’s health and human services department (CCHHS) began reporting influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) rates last week, showing higher-than-average totals for the 2022-2023 flu season so far.

COVID

After reporting a medium level last week, the county has returned to a low community level. While the rate of new COVID admissions fell to 5.6 per 100,000 the week ending Oct. 29 (from 10.5 per 100,000), the percentage of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients continued to rise to 7.4% from 5%.

Overall community level is based on the highest indicator and the rate of new cases in the past week. The medium community level threshold for each indicator is 10 per 100,000 and 10.0%, respectively.

The number of new cases also fell this week, dropping to a rate of 92.5 per 100,000 (132 total). Last week, 205 total cases were reported in the county, a rate of 143.7 per 100,000. Positivity rates fell, as well, from 16.4% the week ending Oct. 22 to 14.7% this week.

Residents between the ages of 25 and 44 had both the highest case rate and positivity rate for the week, 164 per 100,000 and 19.6%, respectively.

A total of 15 people were hospitalized with COVID in the county this week (19 the week before), while 6.5% of hospital visits were for COVID-like illness (8.1% last week).

No COVID deaths were reported in Coconino County for the week, though two were reported last week.

Monkeypox

As of Monday the total of monkeypox cases in Coconino County is still seven.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update Thursday, 28,619 cases have been reported in the United States so far, with 538 in Arizona. The week ending Oct. 28, 28,244 monkeypox cases had been reported across the country, with the same amount (538) in Arizona.

Influenza and RSV

The 2022-2023 influenza season officially began Oct. 2. According to the Coconino County Influenza and RSV update, published by CCHHS on Friday, Oct. 28, the county has identified 15 influenza and six RSV cases since the start of the season.

Coconino County reported five influenza cases the week ending Oct. 8, three the week of Oct. 15 and 22 the week of Oct. 22. Its total so far this season is 275% higher than the average over the last five flu seasons.

It reported one case of RSV the week ending Oct. 9, two the week of Oct. 16 and three the week of Oct. 23.

There were 166 laboratory confirmed influenza cases across the state this week, bringing the total for the season so far to 435 (in 2021-2022, the total was 75). According to an Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) update, this is a 21% increase from the previous week, with the season’s total showing a 480% increase from last season and a 218% increase when compared to a typical flu season.

At sentinel providers across Arizona, 1.3% of visits to hospitals were for influenza-like illness (ILI) -- defined as a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher with a cough or sore throat).

“The state ILI baseline is 1.3% and the epidemic threshold is 2.5%," according to the update.

The report lists 581 confirmed RSV cases for the same week for a total of 1,610 so far this season -- last season’s total was 1,103. The total for the season so far represents a 46% increase from the prior season and a 573% increase in comparison to a typical RSV season.

“The cases included in this report represent a small proportion of the true number of cases of influenza,” it noted. “Many people do not visit the doctor when ill and doctors should not be expected to run tests on all patients exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.”

More about COVID, influenza and monkeypox in Coconino County can be found by visiting CCHHS’s website at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.