Coconino County resident pays for adoption fees at Coconino Humane Association for 2nd time in 2020

At least one county resident won't be getting coal this Christmas.
For the second time this year, someone in Coconino County representing the community of Foxboro Ranch has paid for the adoption fees for all adoptable animals at Coconino Humane Association.
In all, the resident paid just over $21,000 for the adoption fees for 33 cats and 77 dogs, said Michelle Ryan, the association’s executive director. That means those fees don’t have to be paid by any person who wants to adopt the animal.
Ryan said the resident, who again wanted to remain anonymous, called her at her home on Thursday and said he wanted to come by the shelter the next day. Many of the association’s staff members, including Ryan, have been trying to work from home as much as possible during the pandemic, she said.
“When I got here he said, ‘Okay, I'm here to do it again. I want to adopt animals ready for adoption today,’” Ryan said.
Back in February, the same resident paid over $18,000, again for the fees for all the adoptable animals the shelter had.
At the time, the resident told staff he had become inspired after learning that Kansas City Chiefs lineman Derrick Nnadi had done something similar.
Ryan described both the call last week and in February as completely unexpected and fantastic.
“More than anything, we're just incredibly thankful,” Ryan told the Arizona Daily Sun.
With so many people still struggling financially as a result of the downturn, and Christmas just around the corner, Ryan said this was a great time for such a generous act to occur.
“It's getting close to Christmas; we'd love to see the animals go to good, forever homes, right at Christmas time, as long as people are planning ahead that this is a lifetime commitment,” Ryan said. “But so many people are really struggling, you know, and there are a lot of people who either have been laid off or they’ve had their hours cut. And this is a great way to have that companion without necessarily that large adoption fee up front.”
Ryan said the staff are now getting ready for the onslaught of residents interested in adopting an animal.
In February, after the news of the resident's good deed went out, Ryan said they had a flood of people coming out to the shelter wanting to look at the animals they could adopt. The day the story was published online, she said, they had nearly 20 adoptions by the end of the day. And within a week they had adopted out 90 of the animals.
“Hundreds and hundreds of people came. It was insanity for those three days. I would say there was probably close to 100 people in our building at any given time throughout the day,” Ryan said.
Because of the risks posed by COVID-19, having the shelter full of visitors is obviously not possible, Ryan said. But she added the shelter’s staff has developed a plan to allow visitors to see and adopt animals safely.
Ryan said they will have those interested schedule appointments spread throughout the day so that there are only a few people in the shelter at any one time.
“We learned some very valuable lessons from the last time. We can't let it be a complete free-for-all because it was insane,” Ryan said.
Ryan said this also comes at the end of what has been a busy year as far as animal adoptions go. The Coconino Humane Association is well above its average numbers for adoptions this year.
Early in the pandemic, as many were suddenly sheltering at home, adoptions spiked.
“As a matter of fact, between March and May, we ran out of adoptable dogs 12 times,” Ryan said.
When that happened, she said, they were able to contact other shelters across northern Arizona and take animals from them that otherwise might have been euthanized.
Ryan added that as much as she is thankful for this act of generosity, she hopes residents know they can still support the Humane Association without doing something as drastic as paying thousands of dollars. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated, as is simply adopting animals, she said.