Coconino County reports increase in norovirus-like illness

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) has reported an increase in the number of gastrointestinal illness consistent with norovirus.

“CCHHS is investigating the circumstances surrounding the illnesses and is encouraging individuals to take precautions to prevent infection,” according to a May 19 press release.

While the illness is often called stomach flu, it noted, norovirus is not a respiratory illness and is not related to influenza. It does not spread through breathing or coughing.

Norovirus symptoms can include “nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, body aches and mild fever.” They usually begin 24 to 48 hours after exposure.

While symptoms can be severe, the release said “norovirus rarely causes serious illness or death.” Those infected should drink fluids to replace those lost by throwing up or diarrhea and to prevent dehydration. Anyone who has concerns or is severely dehydrated should contact their healthcare provider.

The virus spreads easily, the release said, with only a “very small amount” needed to make someone ill. It can spread through contact with an infected person, touching a contaminated surface as well as by eating or drinking contaminated foods.

The virus can be found in someone’s feces or vomit before they experience symptoms and can stay in feces for over two week after their symptoms end.

“It is important to continue frequent hand washing during this time,” the release said.

Ways to prevent the virus’s transmission include washing hands with soap and water frequently, for at least 20 seconds, avoiding sharing food and drinks with others, limiting interactions when sick and cleaning surfaces with soap, water and a 10% bleach solution. Soiled clothing should be washed in hot water immediately.

The release also noted that, while a sanitizer with at 60% alcohol can be used to wash hands, sanitizers aren’t as effective at removing norovirus particles as washing with soap and water.

More information about norovirus is available at cdc.gov/norovirus/about.

