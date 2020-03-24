Coconino County reports first death from COVID-19

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Coconino County on Tuesday evening, a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

The health department is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the decedent. These individuals will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary and will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.

To date, there have been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. COVID-19 can be a serious disease, especially in elderly populations and people with underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager, said in a statement. “We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their family including washing their hands frequently, staying home when they are sick and contacting a healthcare provider for medical guidance.”