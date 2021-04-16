Coconino County replacing Kachina Village and Mountainaire flood maps

Coconino County is seeking public feedback as it updates its flood hazard maps of the area of Kachina Village and Mountainaire.
The changes, which have been years in the making, give residents and county staff a more accurate picture of the flood plain in the area of the two neighborhoods, said County Flood Control District Administrator and Deputy Manager Lucinda Andreani.
Those maps also determine whether residents are required to purchase flood insurance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Andreani said.
And based on the new data, Andreani said the revised maps show that more than two dozen homes, mainly in Kachina Village, are no longer considered at high risk within the 100-year flood plain.
A 100-year flood is a weather event that has a 1% chance of happening each year and is thus statistically likely to occur once every 100 years.
In all, the updated maps show that 27 structures that were considered at high risk of a 100-year flood are no longer in that category, instead being considered only at moderate to low risk of such an event, said County Public Works Communications Director Marc Della Rocca.
On the other hand, Rocca said the new maps do show four new structures that were not previously considered at high risk are.
“So we're fortunate in this case ... that it's really been a positive change overall for the community, that, in fact, we've identified that there's a lower risk of flooding,” Rocca said.
That means while the owners of the four added structures might need to purchase flood insurance, the owners of the 27 other structures will be able to save a little money if they choose to.
Still, Andreani said both the county and FEMA often suggest even homeowners of properties in the medium- to low-risk category for a 100-year flood still purchase flood insurance in case an even more abnormal flood occurs.
Andreani said the county began the work of creating the new maps in 2012 after FEMA began pushing local jurisdictions across the country to update flood maps in certain areas, adding that the update gave staff the opportunity to make maps using much more modern and accurate methods.
For example, Andreani said the county used LIDAR technology, which uses lasers to in essence photograph an area in detail.
Additionally, the county was able to take into account new rainfall data specifically for the area of the Kachina Village and Mountainaire flood plain -- which had been gathered by the United States Geological Survey.
“I mean, the whole notion of this is not to put people in or out of the floodplain. It is to run the technology, and then look at the science,” Andreani said.
After the maps were created by the county, Andreani said, they were submitted to FEMA in 2015 and the agency then began its own work to check the maps.
But now, the county and FEMA are preparing to make the new maps official.
After April 29 there will be a 90-day comment period on process and Andreani said the county will be hosting an open house next week for the impacted residents.
