Coconino County replacing Kachina Village and Mountainaire flood maps

“So we're fortunate in this case ... that it's really been a positive change overall for the community, that, in fact, we've identified that there's a lower risk of flooding,” Rocca said.

That means while the owners of the four added structures might need to purchase flood insurance, the owners of the 27 other structures will be able to save a little money if they choose to.

Still, Andreani said both the county and FEMA often suggest even homeowners of properties in the medium- to low-risk category for a 100-year flood still purchase flood insurance in case an even more abnormal flood occurs.

Andreani said the county began the work of creating the new maps in 2012 after FEMA began pushing local jurisdictions across the country to update flood maps in certain areas, adding that the update gave staff the opportunity to make maps using much more modern and accurate methods.

For example, Andreani said the county used LIDAR technology, which uses lasers to in essence photograph an area in detail.

Additionally, the county was able to take into account new rainfall data specifically for the area of the Kachina Village and Mountainaire flood plain -- which had been gathered by the United States Geological Survey.