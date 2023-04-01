Coconino County Public Works will reopen the Willard Springs Green Waste Site on Saturday, April 1, for free green waste-only disposal all season long to support residents' efforts to clean up their properties for wildfire season.

Residents will be allowed to dump acceptable green waste such as pine needles, branches, leaves, and brush free of charge with no load limits on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the season on Saturday, October 28, according to a press release.

Willard Springs, which does not accept bulk or household waste, is located about 14 miles south of Flagstaff and just west of Interstate 17 at the Willard Springs Road exit (Exit 326). The last load of green waste is accepted through the gate at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill, located at 6770 E. Landfill Rd, accepts bulk and household waste. For more information, including fees and hours of operation, please call the landfill at 928-213-2125.

For more information about Willard Springs please contact Kevin Van Horn, Coconino County Public Works Solid Waste Manager, at (928) 679-8300.