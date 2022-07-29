Coconino County remains at medium level; COVID metrics mixed

COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County continue to be a medium community level the week ending July 23, according to the dashboard data report.

Metrics overall were mixed for the week, with case rates and COVID hospital admissions falling, and percent positivity and the rate of COVID patients in staffed in-patient beds rising.

Both community level indicators continue to be near the top of the medium range, with the rate of new COVID admissions falling to 9.1 per 100,000 (from 9.8 the week before) and the rate of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients rising to 9.5% from 8.9%. The threshold for a high level in each category is 10.0 per 100,000 and 10%, respectively.

The number of new cases reported in the county fell to 337 this week (a rate of 236.2 per 100,000) from 446 the week prior (a rate of 312.6 per 100,000). Percent positivity of testing rose, however, to 27% (from 24.7% the week before), while the number of tests conducted fell to its lowest total since May 21. A total of 1,419 tests were conducted in the county this week, compared to 2,096 the week before.

Residents aged 65 and older had the highest case rate for the week (353 per 100,000), while residents between the ages of 0 and 4 and 25 and 44 had the highest positivity (31.1% and 30.5%, respectively).

COVID hospitalizations fell in the county this week (to 15 from 18 the week before), as did the incidence of COVID-like illness in hospital visits -- which fell to 9.1% from 9.9% the week before. One COVID death was reported this week compared to two the prior week.

More about COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.