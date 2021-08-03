Coconino County reinstates mask requirements for its facilities over Delta concerns

As the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought renewed concern over the pandemic, Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be reinstating all mask requirements in county buildings as of Wednesday at 8 a.m.

County officials said the change was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its own guidance in recent weeks.

The CDC on July 27 put forth guidance saying that in areas where the virus has a substantial level of spread, all persons -- vaccinated or not -- should wear a mask when indoors or if social distancing is not possible.

Coconino County COVID-19 case numbers have followed an upward trajectory over the past several weeks and the county is currently in “high” COVID-19 transmission. Hospitalizations are also trending up, though there have been no deaths since the week of June 19.