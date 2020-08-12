You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coconino County reinstates fire restrictions
0 comments

Coconino County reinstates fire restrictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wildflower Explosion

Backlit by the rising sun on the road to Sunset Crater, wildflowers cover the forest floor.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Effective Friday, August 14 at 8 a.m., Coconino County will join the Coconino and Kaibab national forests and the City of Flagstaff in reinstating stage one fire restrictions after an extended period without significant rainfall, to reduce the threat of fire in the area as dry conditions continue.

Stage one restrictions include a ban on fires including campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves and fireworks and will now apply to private lands in the unincorporated areas of Coconino County.

Coconino County urges individuals to take seriously the threat of fire and abide by fire restrictions to keep themselves and the community safe.

Interested persons can view all current fire restrictions in Arizona at firerestrictions.us/az/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News