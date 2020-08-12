Coconino County reinstates fire restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Effective Friday, August 14 at 8 a.m., Coconino County will join the Coconino and Kaibab national forests and the City of Flagstaff in reinstating stage one fire restrictions after an extended period without significant rainfall, to reduce the threat of fire in the area as dry conditions continue.

Stage one restrictions include a ban on fires including campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves and fireworks and will now apply to private lands in the unincorporated areas of Coconino County.

Coconino County urges individuals to take seriously the threat of fire and abide by fire restrictions to keep themselves and the community safe.

Interested persons can view all current fire restrictions in Arizona at firerestrictions.us/az/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0