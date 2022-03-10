Coconino County redistricting scenarios to go to the public

Coconino County residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed district maps that will dictate the Board of Supervisors and the Coconino Community College District Governing Board for the next 10 years.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will present five different scenarios to the public over the next several weeks via Zoom. The first virtual public input session has been scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Additional sessions are set for March 17 at 4 p.m., March 23 at 6 p.m. and March 29 at 2 p.m.

State law requires the county board to reappropriate districts based on the population identified in the most recent U.S. Census. Each redrawn district must have a relatively equal population. The 2020 census identified Coconino County's population as 145,101.

Some minority groups missed at higher rate in 2020 U.S. census Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates than a decade ago …

Experts say the 2020 census, however, likely undercounted Native Americans living on reservations due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and an ever-changing deadline, according to a report released Thursday from The Associated Press.

That aside, the board must draw five districts with a minimum population of approximately 27,569 residents. The established districts will also cover the Coconino Community College District Governing Board.

Creating the new districts is a major balancing act for the county. It must meet the new population requirements while also complying with the Voting Rights Act, which mandates that the strength of racial- and language-minority groups can't be diluted through the redistricting process. Ideally, the new districts must preserve communities of interest, as well as the majority-minority districts' ability to elect representatives of their choice. The existing districts must be maintained as much as possible, too.

"You can see -- it's hard. We're trying to accommodate all these interests and they come into conflict," Supervisor Matt Ryan said during a review Tuesday of the proposed maps. "We're trying to achieve multiple objectives to keep consistency for the sake of communities while looking at priority amongst our people."

Each scenario shifts the boundaries of each district, as well as the demographic breakdown and party affiliations. Some would result in major shifts for certain districts -- while others would stay relatively the same. Each scenarios is available for review at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/9d8d38db97b34ff691d2b8940428ba30.

"As we consider draft maps, public input is essential to adopting final maps for our County," Board Chair Patrice Horstman said. "I encourage our residents to take a look at the proposed maps and submit a comment. Following the public input process, the Board looks forward to adopting a final map that reflects the needs and interests of our community.”

The maps will be presented during each feedback session and they can be modified further based on the response. Supervisors seemed split over which scenario is best. Some, like Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez, said they likely won't know the right option until they hear from the public.

"Every district is going to have to give something to gain something," Vasquez said. "I want to base my decision on public feedback and where the public is on this."

The adopted maps, which are set to be approved at the April 12 board meeting, will go into effect after the upcoming 2022 election cycle. Supervisors will campaign based on the new boundaries in the 2024 election cycle, but will not represent them until January 2025.

Comments can be submitted to redistricting@coconinoaz.gov until April 12.

