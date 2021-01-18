 Skip to main content
Coconino County recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. and COVID-19 losses
Remembering Those Lost to COVID-19

In this Dec. 2020 file photo, Deb Harris, Khara House and Coral Evans set up a memorial to Coconino County residents who have died from COVID-19 during the global pandemic. Each of the 18 chairs represented 10 lives, with the central chair representing those who may die in the future because of the virus.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

This week, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, Coconino County is inviting community members to create signs with positive message for community members and messages of thanks for essential workers and healthcare personnel.

Throughout this week, the community is encouraged to hang signs in their windows, yards or cars to spread positivity and to thank essential workers. Those who participate should take a photo, post it social media and tag @CoconinoCounty, #CoconinoCountyCares and #NationalDayOfService. For inspiration and examples, visit Coconino County social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at the handle @CoconinoCounty.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., Coconino County will join the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19 by asking community members to light a candle in their window. The ceremony with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who have died, can be viewed on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. ET at https://bit.ly/2XOlmom.

