 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coconino County recognized for IT work
0 comments

Coconino County recognized for IT work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coconino County logo

At the recent 18th annual Digital Counties Survey Awards, recognizing leaders in use of advanced analytics and digital equity initiatives, the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) awarded Coconino County fifth place for counties with populations under 150,000.

Coconino County’s Information Technology (IT) Department has been working to update legacy technology and invest in cybersecurity over the last few years, such as a recent layered security model that uses multi-factor authentication, a cloud-based paperless case management system and an upgrade to its network. The department plans to continue such enhancements for additional security and efficiency.

“Coconino County maintains historical records, tax data and other key materials that require the highest level of security. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety of these records and are proud to be recognized for our work,” said County Manager James Jayne.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News