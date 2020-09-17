Coconino County recognized for IT work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the recent 18th annual Digital Counties Survey Awards, recognizing leaders in use of advanced analytics and digital equity initiatives, the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) awarded Coconino County fifth place for counties with populations under 150,000.

Coconino County’s Information Technology (IT) Department has been working to update legacy technology and invest in cybersecurity over the last few years, such as a recent layered security model that uses multi-factor authentication, a cloud-based paperless case management system and an upgrade to its network. The department plans to continue such enhancements for additional security and efficiency.

“Coconino County maintains historical records, tax data and other key materials that require the highest level of security. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety of these records and are proud to be recognized for our work,” said County Manager James Jayne.

