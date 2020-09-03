Coconino County receives state grant for Harrenburg Wash Project

Using this grant, totaling $129,190, the project will aim to enhance the riparian habitat at Harrenburg Wash, which is part of Pumphouse County Natural Area in Kachina Village. Harrenburg Wash and Pumphouse Wash are in the Upper Verde River Watershed and are the headwaters of Oak Creek Canyon. The wash and its wetland habitat have been experiencing downstream channel erosion due to high water velocity, channel head cuts and the invasion of non-native weeds.

“The Pumphouse County Natural Area is home to numerous species of birds and wildlife, which is why this project to restore the landscape to a more natural state is of the utmost importance especially as invasive species threaten this special place,” said Matt Ryan, Coconino County District 3 Supervisor. “Coconino County is grateful to the Arizona Department of Water Resources for these funds which will bring about renewal for our native vegetation, improve the quality of our water and continue to provide opportunities for recreation for the people of the county and our visitors.”