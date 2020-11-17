Coconino County receives Inclusive Workplace Award

Coconino County was awarded the Inclusive Workplace Award by the Diversity Leadership Alliance, which works with the Arizona State affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management to recognize Arizona individuals, corporations and organizations that create an inclusive environment that strengthens the community.
Coconino County was recognized with the 2020 Inclusive Workplace Award, selected among other organizations including ADP, Cox Communications, CSAA Insurance Group and the U of A College of Medicine.
The County received the award at a virtual event on Oct. 30, where it was recognized for its intentional inclusion and diversity practices and policies, such as its Diversity and Inclusion Program, as well as community councils—The African Diaspora Advisory Council, The Hispanic Advisory Council and the Indigenous Peoples Advisory Council—which serve as liaisons between Coconino County and its diverse communities.
“The diversity of Coconino County as a workplace is reflective of the rich diversity of the County itself," said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Residents of our County speak many languages, embrace many cultures and hold true to many identities that make our community so unique. Diversity is a core value of our county organization. It is with intentionality and respect that we work each day at Coconino County to promote diversity, inclusion and equity.”
Coconino County elected officials and staff members have been recognized by the Diversity Leadership Alliance in the past, including Chairwoman Liz Archuleta, Vice-Chair Lena Fowler, Treasurer Sarah Benatar and Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani. For more information on Coconino County’s diversity efforts, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/474/Diversity.
