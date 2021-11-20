Coconino County receives $3.5M in flood grants, bringing total federal aid to $7M for Museum Flood response

Coconino County this week learned that another $3.5 million is on the way, just a week after the U.S. Forest Service announced it would be sending the county $3.5 million to help fund flood mitigation.

The money is coming from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which approved the Coconino County Flood Control District’s request for federal aid to help restore the Spruce Watershed and construct flood mitigation infrastructure bellow the Museum Fire burn scar.

The money will allow the district to build infrastructure in several areas of private property, largely in the area of the Elden Estates neighborhood, as well as one section of property owned by the City of Flagstaff.

Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez, who represents much of the area most impacted by flooding below the Museum Fire scar, applauded the decision in a statement.

That sentiment was shared by Supervisor Patrice Horstman, who also represents areas impacted by flooding and told the Arizona Daily Sun that the projects this money will fund are prerequisites to improving infrastructure farther downstream.

That’s largely because this infrastructure will reduce the amount of sediment and debris that water coming off of the burn scar is carrying, meaning much less material clogging up city storm drains and culverts farther downstream, Hostman said.

“We need to get this work done, because we've got to reduce the sediment coming into the city. If we don't get that done -- which we expect we will -- then it obviously just clogs up any of their efforts there within the city,” Horstman said. "I'm so excited. This is amazing, isn’t it? I mean $7 million in less than two weeks.”

In a statement, Rep. Tom O'Halleran also thanked the NRCS for awarding the grant money.

“We’ve been working throughout the summer and fall to try to find solutions, both short and long term, for post-fire flooding, and I am grateful that the leadership at NRCS and USFS have responded to these concerns by allocating funds to begin the work that is needed to make downstream neighborhoods safer from catastrophic flooding," O'Halleran said.

According to a county media release, the county hopes to complete construction of all the new flood mitigation infrastructure, both on forest lands, and between the forest and Flagstaff, before the next monsoon season. Even so, county officials warned that construction is contingent on several factors, including receiving approval from private landowners, relocation efforts for nearby utilities and the weather.

Flooding off of the burn scar had a big impact on several neighborhoods in and outside of Flagstaff during the summer, with hundreds of homes and business impacted, streets shut down and Killip Elementary School made unusable.

The district was informed last week that the Forest Service would also be providing the same amount of money for flood mitigation infrastructure on Coconino National Forest lands below the burn scar. The money came after Forest Service Chief Randy Moore made a visit to Flagstaff and toured both the burn scar and many of the neighborhoods most impacted by flooding with local leaders and other federal officials.

The most recent funds were given the green light after Keisha Tatem, the NRCS state conservationist, approved the county’s grant application, forwarding it on to the agency's federal office for final approval.

“So we got the Forest Service land monies and now we have the private land monies so that the county can really do what we need to do and build the alluvial fans that help with channel stabilization, to help hopefully reduce the velocity of the water as it comes down into the City of Flag, but most importantly, to reduce the sediment before it gets into the City of Flagstaff,” Horstman said.

