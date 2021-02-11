Coconino County receives 13 applicants to replace Archuleta for District 2, interviews set for Friday

Per state law, because the seat was previously held by a Democrat, applicants had to be both members of the Democratic Party and residents of District 2 in order to qualify for the position.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The open seat comes after former Supervisor Liz Archuleta resigned her post last week to become the Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She had represented District 2 on the board for 24 years.

Now that the county has received applications, it is up to the board to review and interview candidates, and hear from members of the public as to their preference. It is set to review applications on Thursday during a special session at 6 p.m., and will conduct interviews in a public forum on Friday beginning at 8 a.m.

Interviews will be conducted in a public session for 50 minutes with a 10-minute break between candidates. The board may select a candidate to fill the vacancy on Friday following interviews or choose to continue the process during a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

During the county’s Tuesday meeting, Supervisor Patricia Horstman called the process the board was conducting to replace Archuleta possibly the most open and transparent recruiting process the county has gone through.