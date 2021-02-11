Coconino County receives 12 applicants to replace Archuleta for District 2, interviews set for Friday

By the time the submission period ended on Wednesday evening, Coconino County received 12 applications to take the spot representing District 2 on the Board of Supervisors.
That number is significantly higher than just a day prior, when County Manager James Jayne told the board the county had received only five applications.
The 13 applicants range from community members to several former politicians.
Former Flagstaff Vice Mayor Al White applied for the position, as did former Flagstaff City Councilmember Joe Washington and former city council candidate Anthony Garcia.
Two board members of the organization Native Americans for Community Action threw their hats into the ring. Both the board’s Vice President Carmenlita Chief, who is also program coordinator at Northern Arizona University’s Center for Health Equity Research, and board member Jacqueline Gencarelle applied for the position.
Former Coconino County Sheriff Bill Pribil and former director of the NAU Civic Service institute Carole Mandino both applied, as did Jeronimo Vasquez, the Coordinator for the 21st Century Community Learning Center at Flagstaff Unified School District.
Additionally, community member and coach Thomas "Tommy" Hernandez, local physical therapist Chad Moore, and community members Abel Estrella and Jesus Molina also sent in their resumes for consideration.
Per state law, because the seat was previously held by a Democrat, applicants had to be both members of the Democratic Party and residents of District 2 in order to qualify for the position.
The open seat comes after former Supervisor Liz Archuleta resigned her post last week to become the Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She had represented District 2 on the board for 24 years.
Now that the county has received applications, it is up to the board to review and interview candidates, and hear from members of the public as to their preference. It is set to review applications on Thursday during a special session at 6 p.m., and will conduct interviews in a public forum on Friday beginning at 8 a.m.
The board may select a candidate to fill the vacancy on Friday following interviews or choose to continue the process during a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
During the county’s Tuesday meeting, Supervisor Patricia Horstman called the process the board was conducting to replace Archuleta possibly the most open and transparent recruiting process the county has gone through.
Public comment will be taken throughout the process, according to county officials. Comments can be submitted to the board by completing the comment form at coconino.az.gov/2590/District-2-Supervisor-Vacancy.
Candidate materials, process outlines, links to the public meetings and other information are also available at that website.
Whichever applicant the board picks will only serve through the 2022 general election. The successful candidate in that election will serve the remaining two years of the four-year term.
District 2 includes nearly half of Flagstaff, including the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Southside and Greenlaw, in addition to a portion of rural area north of the city along Highway 89 including Timberline.
Updated for correction at 9 a.m. on Feb 11.