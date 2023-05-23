Christopher Tressler’s computer screen was dominated by a map of Coconino County, displaying updated rainfall totals in real-time Friday.

When the Public Works Director spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, his attention was partially on that map. A smattering of rain storms that bore a striking resemblance to the ones locals are used to seeing during the summer monsoon rolled into the region last week.

Keeping an eye out for possible floods is one of Tressler’s jobs. At this point in 2023, he is more than just a little bit used to keeping an eye on the weather.

This year, Coconino County Public Works has contended with the impact of extreme weather and wildfires, and that has its costs.

On the May 9 Coconino County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, Public Works asked for a budget adjustment of $28,000 for repair services to heavy equipment after a “record-breaking snow season…and a shortage of full-time employees within the heavy shop.”

“It was a year ago, more than a year ago, we were predicting what our costs were going to be for vehicle maintenance — and that’s both heavy equipment mechanics and light vehicles, what we call the white iron and the yellow iron,” Tressler explained.

White iron refers to lighter vehicles, like pick-up trucks. Heavy equipment is called “yellow iron,” so named after the shade of paint favored by manufacturers like Caterpillar.

“We use CAT equipment and John Deere equipment. It’s some of the best equipment out there and it’s made to work in really heavy environments, and extreme environments,” Tressler said. “We keep our fleet relatively up to date, so a lot of things potentially are still under warranty.”

The trouble is, when Public Works set their budget for the 2023 fiscal year, they had no way of predicting the season’s staggering snowfall total and the consequences of a busy snow removal season for the fleet.

This month the Board of Supervisors voted on both the $28,000 budget adjustment, and a budget adjustment of “$90,000 for parts and $32,000 for outside services for the mechanical services shop due to increased vendor costs, increase in fleet accidents and an unpredictable supply chain.”

Plows slide off roads every season. Markers that alert drivers to the placement of county cattle guards get buried in powder, and drivers hit the metal grates. More snow creates more opportunities for equipment to get banged up.

To repair that equipment, Public Works is bringing in outside vendors, because their understaffed “in-house.”

“The road maintenance and mechanic shop definitely have vacancies greater than 30% combined,” Tressler said.

County Public Works is actively recruiting new employees; they’ve recently filled a number of positions in the administrative and engineering departments. While the mechanic positions remain open, it makes sense to outsource to outside vendors.

Tressler said the issue is not that vendor costs increased astronomically on a service level, rather the county is using vendor services more.

“It doesn’t seem to me that the vendors are charging more. It’s just the volume of maintenance that we have right now. It was a tough winter, with bumps and bruises and things like that,” he said.

After the snow came the snowmelt. In March, runoff flooded Slayton Ranch Road, causing the roadway to collapse under the wheels of a school bus that fortunately had no students on board.

Repairing that roadway -- and responding to other maintenance concerns in the flood control district -- is one of Public Works’ priorities for the spring and summer.

“There are a number of projects that tie into some of the post-wildfire flooding that we’ve had. The flood control district is doing a significant amount of work in the Timberline area. Some of the roads there are county-maintained roads,” Tressler said. “Our infrastructure needs to be upgraded to handle as much of the flooding as we can. It’s definitely not going to handle all of the flood impacts that we see, but we’re going to work to upsize some of that work.”

Slayton Ranch Road is being repaired and, according to Tressler, new box culverts are set to be installed at the entrance to Wupatki Trails and at the end of Brandis Way.

Tressler said Public Works spends between $2.5 million and $3 million annually on pavement preservation.

“Pavement preservation relates to reducing the damage that ultraviolet rays exhibit onto our paved roads. We have chip seals where we put new oil and then chips over the top of it,” he explained.

Those kinds of projects help improve the “level of service” or quality of the roadways in the county. They’re important, but can occasionally take a backseat to projects that directly impact public safety or neighborhood access.

“It’s a difficult thing, to work in our road maintenance department and in Public Works. Oftentimes, when Mother Nature’s at its worst, we ask our people to go out and be at their best,” Tressler said. “We want to do everything all at once, but we shifted when the Slayton Ranch Road issue happened; we pushed that to the top of the list. So we try to prioritize things that are life/safety first. Something like an access issue, like Slayton Ranch Road is an access issue, those things definitely are priorities.”

In addition to projects related to flooding, Public Works has a full schedule of capital improvement projects — projects they’ll have to squeeze into a relatively short window of time. Everything goes back to the weather, even the most routine repairs.

A number of projects, Tressler said, were delayed because of the long winter.

“With the snow on the ground longer, we weren’t able to the conduct cultural resource assessments that we wanted to. Some of the utility relocation work was delayed for that. Some of the surveying was delayed because of the snow. We’re still hitting our construction season pretty close to where we want it, but maybe delayed a couple weeks,” he said.

Now that the snow is gone, and flooding has (at least temporarily) receded, Tressler said Public Works crews are taking full advantage of every ounce of sun -- working full-time to fill in potholes and work on capital improvements.

While extreme and unusual weather patterns can be hard to work around and plan for, Tressler’s team is still looking toward the future.

“A significant and important study that we’re undertaking is to work with ADOT in the Bellemont area, and update the traffic plan in that area,” he said. “That’s still a significant priority for us. Many of our communities only have one access in and out. That’s a growing community, so we’re continuing to put more engineering resources into that. It doesn’t have a construction project connected to it yet, but engineering resources [are allocated] to try and update the plan with ADOT there so we can pursue grant monies. We would like to have another TI [traffic interchange] there.”