Coconino County Adult Probation officers are feeling the strains of a state-wide staffing crisis, but they say it’s their probationers and the outcomes generated by their work that keep them motivated and on the road.

Kylee Coons came from a law enforcement family. While pursuing her degree in criminal justice, she worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Flagstaff Police Department. On some level, she always knew she’d want to be in a uniform, but her expectations of the work she’d do behind a badge have shifted a little with time.

On a warm June morning, she approached a modest east Flagstaff home. After a few raps on the door, she was greeted by the occupant — a woman who once relapsed into an addiction to methamphetamines for almost five years, a woman who today is not just sober, but actively striving to build a better life for her family.

That woman’s name is Jessica, and Coons is her probation officer.

Jessica greets Coons in a manner much warmer than one might initially expect, especially given the nature of a probationer/probation officer relationship.

It’s not hard to imagine a probation officer (PO) as a stiff-jawed enforcer, a person who holds offenders accountable, and works to catch them in the act of violating the terms of their release from jail or prison.

But when Jessica describes Coons, she takes on a tone of gratitude.

“I was depressed. I just kept chasing my tail. I needed out. I needed help. That’s why I say I’m grateful. I got on my knees one day and I prayed. The way God answered my prayers was he threw me in jail,” she said. “I’m appreciative that [probation officers] keep me in line and on track to better my life. It’s been helpful and I’m grateful to be getting another chance at getting it together.”

Coons brings a breathalyzer with her to meet Jessica and asks her about her life and well-being.

Every probation officer is guided by statute; they have to make sure their clients are complying with the law. That means they’re responsible for testing their probationers to see if they’ve used substances or behaved in ways that violate the terms of their probation.

Coons said that in Coconino County, officers have to act according to the law, but that’s the baseline. In many ways, the approach of Coconino Countys Adult Probation goes above and beyond being a mechanism for accountability. In some cases, they’re outright elements of a probationer’s support system.

“With addiction, I don’t know how everybody’s addiction is, but I ran myself ragged. I nearly killed myself several times. My heart stopped several times. Through your addiction, you wear people out. Your family members, your friends, people push you away. Understandably,” said another probationer during Coons' visit.

His name is Aaron, and he’s been living sober for four months. He describes his PO not as an instrument for punishment, but a critical part of his support system.

“My view of the system is not the same. I don’t have a victim mentality anymore. When everyone in my life gave up on me, the system gave me a chance to better my life,” Aaron said.

Coons said working in probation has changed her perspective on the criminal justice system, too.

“I think sometimes, people can get caught up in the fact that this person did this, but you don’t know the full story. You don’t really know,” Coons said. “It is difficult for somebody who is coming out of jail and prison to really get re-integrated and even feel that they have some kind of support anywhere. It could be their first offense, but regardless of it being their first offense, they’re going to come out and all of their stuff could be gone, or they could be homeless or they’ve lost everything. How do you even build up from that? So working in probation did change my perspective.”

'Offense doesn't define them'

Kaitlyn Bednar is a probation supervisor in Coconino County. She said she always thinks of a client as more than their offense.

“You can learn so much from people who are on probation. We have some of the most talented artists, some of the most talented woodworkers or tradesmen. Individuals who have their own impacts, their own companies, their own businesses. It just shows you that they are everyday people and their offense doesn’t define them,” she said. “I think not seeing them as their offense, but seeing them as a human who is absolutely capable of making behavioral changes, not just classifying them as a felon, is important.”

Last week, one of Coons' probationers was approaching a huge achievement. He was preparing to pass a test to become a forensic peer support specialist at Hope Lives.

He’s already working at a local shelter, sharing many of the resources he said he learned about because of his probation.

“When I graduate from peer support, I want to work with the jails. I want to do something like they do.” He paused to point at Coons and her colleague and fellow PO Heather Heath. “I made up my mind.”

That probationer’s name is Brian, and he said in the process of recovering from addiction he’s also found the motivation to give back.

“I don’t know where I would be without Kylee sometimes -- with her words, she helps me a lot,” he said. “They really care about their clients. The caring helps a lot, but there are also a lot of resources here in Flagstaff that I didn’t know about.”

Brian’s words left Coons beaming with a sense of hard-won success. Officers attribute those successes in part to their philosophy.

“We have to realize that we may not know everyone’s story, but we have to assume that everyone does have a story to tell. That could be how we respond, you know? Assume that everyone has some exposure to trauma in their life. We just may not know it, but we treat everyone with that in mind,” Bednar said.

Sometimes officers support their probationers by working to lighten the load they usually have to carry after a period of incarceration.

New paths

Offenders are often released from jail or prison to find they’ve lost their jobs, housing and even some of their community connections. On top of that, they have probation fees and sometimes fines to pay, as well as costs that come with complying with any court orders.

“We give them these requirements to provide UAs [urine analysis] or get to treatment, but we want them to still be able to live with their family and not have to pay thousands of dollars in rent. If you think about somebody coming out of prison or jail and saying, 'Hey, you have to pay at least $800 in rent, good luck. Make sure you make it here, make sure you make it there.’ We’re trying to bridge those gaps,” Bednar said. “I feel like if I got in that position, I couldn’t afford that. It’s insane what they have to go through with this runaround game. We’re hoping in the next few years to offer resources and look at the new ways that probation can be done.”

Bednar said the team at Coconino County Adult Probation doesn’t want to see their probationers jumping through unnecessary hoops. Instead, they want to see each person reach their goals and stay out of the criminal justice system -- permanently.

Probation officers like Coons regularly visit their clients in the field, at their homes or jobs, reducing the need for them to miss work, therapy or pro-social activities in order to arrive at an office visit.

Field visits also help the officers stay in touch with their philosophy of support. Visiting clients in their environment where they’re comfortable isn’t just convenient, Bednar said.

It’s humanizing.

Coons agreed.

“I think it’s really important as a PO to have that face-to-face contact in the field with somebody. It really does show them that you care and you really are there to support them. Sometimes they think you’re just coming out to bust them, but you’re not,” Coons said.

She added that one of the hardest things about the job is getting to know someone and seeing them backslide. She takes no pleasure, she said, in a probationer losing progress.

Not everyone is ready to be receptive to the treatment and resources. That’s part of the job as well.

“We work with the ones that don’t want to change yet, and we work with the ones that do want to change. I think that’s what makes all the difference. The diversity of why we do this career and personally why I got into this career,” Bednar said. “I think there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone completely change their life and never come back into the system. That is our goal.”

Officer pinch

Achieving that goal grows more difficult, Bednar said, due to the department’s staffing constraints. Right now, she manages nine probation officers. In Coconino County, around 50 officers supervise all convicted offenders.

“Our officers can only do so much. They’re one person. I think that can be tied in to this overwhelming shortage of POs that we have right now," Bednar said. "Our work does not stop if we don’t have officers. People still come into the system. We’re still going to help them, but is that ideal to have higher numbers where they’re not getting the exact level of care that they probably should be and the interactions that they need? That’s what’s hard with the caseloads right now.”

Coons has 50 probationers to supervise at the moment. Her colleague, Hope Heath, has 62 -- three fewer than the legal limit in Arizona.

Coconino County is the second-largest county in the country by area. That can make it challenging for every client to travel in for office visits or make it to a lab for urine analysis.

Heath supervises people from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon, in places such as Williams, Ash Fork and parts of Seligman.

“Sometimes I wish there was another person,” she said.

In addition to checking in with clients in the field, she will often drive to Williams to conduct office visits. She spends hours in the car each week on that commute.

Heath said a $20 mandatory urine analysis can cost much more once you factor in drive time and missed work on the part of the probationer. A probationer’s legal obligations, she said, shouldn’t make them less likely to succeed in society.

For rural probationers, field visits are critical, but Heath only has so many hours a week to spend behind the wheel.

The quality of person-first, trauma-informed care that the officers want to provide is always challenged by the sheer amount of work they have to do and the amount of time they can realistically be on the clock.

According to Sarah Douthit, Coconino County’s chief probation officer, on paper the department’s outcomes reflect that effort. What they don’t reflect is the turnover her department sees.

“If you just look on paper, you’re not going to see the constant churn, the effort that goes into recruitment,” she said, adding that the level of care that makes good officers impactful is draining and often the cause of attrition.

Right now there are at least five vacant probation officer positions in Coconino County.

Douthit said that number has potential to grow as officers contend with the strain of the job.

For the officers who are hanging on, the career rewards have to be the main focus.

“Getting into probation has completely been the most rewarding career, to be honest. We get to see the people that we run into at the grocery store, that we see in the community at the park," Bednar said. "To get them re-entered into society and see those goals they want to achieve be achieved. You get to see reunification with kids. You get to see sobriety come to fruition. It’s really really cool to see people change their lives for the better and become productive members of society."