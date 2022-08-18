Coconino County presses feds for $150 million to address flooding

The Coconino County Flood Control District is seeking up to $150 million in federal funding to mitigate post-fire flooding in the Flagstaff area.

The district hosted a conference Wednesday with local elected officials and representatives of the federal government, including Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French, to discuss the need for the large sum.

While some funding has already been secured through federal agencies, the district hopes legislative partners will be able to supply the money through congressional means before the end of November.

This season alone, Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff have endured 40 major flood events that have triggered more than 150 National Weather Service flash flood warnings, prompted three emergency declarations and impacted more than 1,500 homes for a total valuation of roughly $1.3 billion. The flood events have also forced multiple closures of state highways 89 and 180, which are important thoroughfares for regional commuting and commerce.

This pattern of flooding is largely the result of the Pipeline Fire, which impacted at least nine watersheds in the county and increased their potential for discharge of rainfall by almost 2,000%. In some places, watersheds are now discharging water at rates of up to 5,000 cubic feet per second -- about half the flow of the Colorado River -- into neighborhoods and highways located downstream.

Flows of this magnitude have been induced by “normal” rainfall, said district administrator Lucinda Andreani, a fact that highlights the severity of the situation.

Put it all together, and the county is in “the crosshairs of disaster,” said Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman.

In response, the county has produced and distributed 820,000 sandbags, placed 4 miles of concrete barrier, prepared mitigation exhibits for about 1,000 properties and continually removed about 8,000 truckloads of flood sediment and debris from existing mitigation. Before the season is over, the county expects to spend more than $7 million in flooding response.

Despite the response, area residents are still experiencing repeated flooding and persistent threats to their life and property -- with weeks of a rainy monsoon season remaining.

It’s a situation that Horstman recently described as “beyond the capabilities” of both the city and county. Federal funds are thus “critical” to a timely and meaningful address of the crisis, Andreani said.

“If you look at the Flood Control District’s budget, it’s not even 10% of what’s needed," she said

Without federal funds, she added, “there is no way we’re going to get through this. Neither the city nor the county nor the district have the resources to do this.”

It's not for lack of trying. The county Board of Supervisors has transferred at least $5 million out of the general fund to the flood control budget. Both the county and the city have each secured $2 million in funding from the federal sources and submitted applications for greater sums. The City of Flagstaff has introduced a bond measure to provide $26 million for storm water system improvements, but Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said even this is “simply not enough.”

If the requested $150 million is obtained, the funds would be distributed across three main areas of mitigation: on-forest watershed restoration, flood mitigation in neighborhoods and highway drainage improvements.

On-forest watershed restoration mostly includes restoration of alluvial fans that help slow flood waters and prevent sediment from flowing downstream, a technique that has been employed with demonstrable success in other areas such as Spruce Wash in the Museum Fire scar. The work would be performed in partnership with engineering firm Natural Channel Design (NCD).

“We’re looking at a huge area we have to work on,” said Allen Haden, president of NCD.

According to his presentation on Wednesday, the district hopes to pursue four new major watershed restoration projects spanning about 300 acres of alluvial fans and 1,000 new grade control features. In addition, they have also identified a need for expansion and repair of five existing alluvial fans as well as enhanced infiltration structures that can help floodwaters “percolate” into the deep, porous cinders near Cinder Lake landfill.

The proposed improvements would take place in both the eastern and western watersheds impacted by the Pipeline Fire.

Flood mitigation in neighborhoods includes stabilization or expansion of existing concrete channels and culverts in flood corridors, as well as new flood mitigation in at least three flood corridors — Peaceful Way, Copeland Lane and Government Tank — that have no mitigation.

It would also include “dry well” and “injection well” systems in Doney Park that would help reduce deep-water “ponding” in the neighborhood, said Chris Dusza, vice president of Civiltec Engineering.

Dusza noted that flood mitigation in neighborhoods, while an important piece of the puzzle, “makes no sense” without on-forest mitigation -- which is crucial to reducing sediment and debris that can quickly overwhelm channels and culverts. On-forest mitigation can also help control shifting flood paths and provide a “higher degree of predictability,” Dusza said.

Even so, the plan would be to approach neighborhood mitigation with “much more robust infrastructure,” Dusza said, citing improvements that would elevate current capacities from a few hundred cubic feet per second to 2,000.

Bigger and better is also the plan for highway drainage improvements, said Rick Schuller, engineering manager with Woodson Engineering.

These improvements would address culverts, channels and detention basins adjacent to highways 89 and 180 to reduce the likelihood of overtopping floodwaters and consequent highway closures.

“Things are undersized now,” Schuller said. “We’re going to have bigger [rain] events.”

Schuller noted that highway drainage improvements work best in conjunction with on-forest mitigation -- much like neighborhood mitigation

“The debris is really the challenge,” he said.

Naturally, the first challenge is the funding itself. Two areas where Andreani expects to see funding are from the Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a sub-service of the Department of Agriculture.

Both sources have been “historically prominent” in providing funding for similar needs, Andreani said, though they do have limitations on where and how funds are used, as well as substantial “backlogs” of funding requests.

“That's what the congressman [O’Halleran] and our two senators [Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema] are focused on,” Andreani said. “They've been working very proactively with their colleagues to identify that funding for EWPP.”

Finding the particular funding could come through a congressional bill, O’Halleran said.

“In all likelihood there will be an emergency supplemental this year for a multitude of issues across the country that will gain support within the Congress,” he said.

The needs of Flagstaff would be lumped in with other places, such as Kentucky, that have also experienced catastrophic flooding to motivate deeper funding for programs like EWPP that could find their way to Flagstaff.

O’Halleran said it might also be possible to identify eligible funds in other areas.

“We have already put money in some of the bills that have been introduced over the past few years,” he said, citing the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the recent Inflation Reduction Act as pieces of legislation that may contain funds Flagstaff can claim.

O’Halleran also recognized that time is of the essence.

“We're going to try to get it done by the end of November,” he said. “That's our time frame. Otherwise, it’s going to go into a new Congress.”

But $150 million is a big ask, Andreani recognized, and it doesn’t even include the myriad costs of forest restoration and thinning that is necessary to help prevent further fires and flooding — a strategy that Andreani said must be a “key priority” moving forward.

“Right now our focus has to be relieving suffering,” she said. “We have a lot we’re asking for. But the cost of not doing this is so much higher.”