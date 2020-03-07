Coconino County preparing for coronavirus

As of Friday, seven people in Coconino County are self-monitoring for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as part of the County’s efforts to prepare for the spread of the illness.

All seven individuals have not displayed any symptoms related to COVID-19, but recently returned from travel to areas with widespread transmission of the illness, said county epidemiologist Matt Maurer. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) was given these individuals’ information through a federal monitoring system and is assisting with the self-monitoring process. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County.

As of Monday, testing for COVID-19 is being conducted at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory, using samples collected by local health care facilities like Flagstaff Medical Center and urgent care centers. The County is encouraging any members of the public with symptoms of a respiratory illness to communicate with their health care providers.

A person will be considered for testing if they have symptoms of respiratory illness and meet one of three requirements: contact with someone who tested positive, traveled to China or other areas experiencing community spread of the virus, or if respiratory testing has not identified a known illness.

