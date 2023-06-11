Coconino County will be receiving $4 million in funds from a national opioid settlement that it plans to use to support its existing programs to treat and prevent substance-use disorders.

The One Arizona Agreement, created in August 2021, was signed by every Arizona county as well as 90 counties and towns to allocate the funds from two national settlement agreements.

The first 2021 settlement, with opioid distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, will total $21 billion in payments across the United States over 18 years, while the second with manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals will be for $5 million over nine years.

Distribution totals from the agreement were determined by how much opioid use had affected each region, based on the amount of opioids shipped there and the totals of opioid deaths and people with opioid use disorder at each location.

A total of $542 million from the settlements will be going to Arizona, with Maricopa (57.930%), Pima (18.647%) and Mohave (4.898%) counties receiving the largest shares of the 56% allocated to local governments (44% will be used for state programs). Coconino County and its cities and towns will be receiving a combined estimated total of $4 million (1.688%) over the next 18 years.

Coconino County received the first payments from the agreement in March and has been working to distribute those funds and determine the best ways to use them.

Estimated total payout from 2021 opioid settlements Coconino County: $2,896,212 Flagstaff: $750,915 Fredonia: $12,617 Page: $138,787 Sedona: $166,463 Tusayan: $27,269 Williams: $78,144

The county will be distributing the funds to various cities and towns and reporting on usage, as well as determining how to allocate its portion of the total (71.16%). The cities and towns are still in the first stages of deciding how to use the funds from the first four payments, as each will be receiving them by the end of June.

Starting next year, the county will be submitting an annual report on the settlement funds' use by July 31. The agreement allows for funds to be used in a variety of ways, falling into the categories of treatment, prevention and other strategies -- including supporting first responders, coordination and research.

The county primarily plans to use its portion of the funds to expand on its existing substance-use treatment programs, said Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Director Kim Musselman.

“It’s a fair amount of money that is going to be infused back into the county, unfortunately because of folks who had suffered from opioid use disorder,” she said. “The primary goal is to make sure that we put these monies to good use helping those who have been impacted most by the opioid epidemic to be able to get the access to treatment and services that they need.”

According to CCHHS, opioid-induced deaths are the 20th-ranked leading cause of death in the county, behind cardiovascular disease, cancer, unintentional deaths and those related to alcohol (ranked first through fourth, respectively).

“While we have a pretty significant problem, in comparison to [for example], Mohave County, it seems much less,” Musselman said of opioids. “ ... Alcohol continues to be Coconino County’s number one issue with respect to people both addicted and losing their lives to alcohol-related disorders.”

Between Feb. 1, 2022, and January 31, CCHHS reported 54 opioid cases and nine deaths, with 47 cases receiving Naloxone. The annual total of opioid deaths in 2022 was similar to the previous year (31, compared with 29 in 2021), with deaths more than doubling between 2019 and 2020 (from 14 to 35, with the rate of deaths rising from 5.2 deaths per 100,000 in the population to 13.4).

The presentation also noted that the proportion of opioid deaths involving fentanyl is decreasing.

The biggest needs Musselman said she saw in relation to opioid use in the county was in connecting people with peers to help with recovery and to expand both treatment options and access to those services.

“We’re getting more opportunities every day, but we still don’t have access to nearly the number of residential types of treatment facilities and the varying types of treatment facilities,” she said.

She added: "It's still work to send people all over the state to get into treatment opportunities. And while that’s great, we also have to have supports and sober clean-living environments for people to then reintegrate back into when they return back home. Our housing crisis complicates that for everyone, and then you have the addition of substance-use disorder or being in recovery — their challenges are exponential.”

The approach CCHHS is taking with these funds focuses on “enhancing” several programs already in existence, as Musselman said they want to make sure they can sustain any new programs they create.

“The county’s goal is to really focus on things that are already in place that can maybe be enhanced,” she said, adding that the distribution gives a rare opportunity for the department to analyze the results of their implementation and adjust “along the way.

“[We're determining] how are we going to implement that over the long term, and so looking at things that are going to be sustainable, things that can make an immediate impact and then also things that can be adjusted over time depending on the results,” she said. “ ... We know we have some things that are seemingly making a difference and working, but we need some additional resources around them."

CCHHS has received proposals from four other county departments that work with the justice system for programs to use these funds. For example, it will be working with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department and supporting Recovery Court’s ongoing needs.

The funds will also be used on Pathways efforts, as, Musselman said, the county’s opioid crisis team had tripled its caseload recently. She attributed this change to success in outreach and the partnership with Pathways, more than increased need.

CCHHS will also be adding more harm-reduction strategies and continuing to train staff in CCHHS, probation and other county agencies involved with criminal justice on “how best to interact and provide treatment and pathways to recovery.”

“[We’re] looking at ways we can enhance those interactions to do even more harm-reduction things such as getting people more access to medication-assisted therapies and treatment,” Musselman added.

They are also considering adding approaches such as“vending machine concepts” to distribute harm-reduction options, a clean needle exchange program and expanding case management -- though these have not yet been finalized.

Musselman said the county planned to analyze the impact of these changes and continue to make adjustments throughout the course of the settlement.

“Our approach from HHS is anytime you start something brand new you want to be able to sustain it," Musselman said. " ... Three years is a good time frame to say we do make some significant investments that we can actually look at it over time and see what that return on investment, how impactful it's being, and then we can adjust it accordingly. The needs may change, too. I think that's another factor that we also look at, and in three years we say, 'Oh, this is certainly working, great. Let's keep doing what we're doing.'"