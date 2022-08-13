Coconino County outlines monkeypox response; Sonora Quest offering testing

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) outlined earlier this week some details of its response to the monkeypox virus currently spreading across the United States.

The Biden administration had declared the virus’s continued spread throughout the country a public health emergency last Thursday. The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency in July.

CCHHS director Kim Musselman said the declarations are why the county has announced its response this week, despite the fact that no cases have been reported in Coconino County yet.

The declarations mean monkeypox is “basically another potential pandemic that we could be walking into, so it’s serious enough to have that attention," she said. "Therefore, that’s how we react at Health and Human Services when those declarations get made and there’s the concern of uncontrolled spread of any type of virus and illness. Then we take steps to make sure that the public are informed, and to provide testing and treatment and prevention around keeping that from becoming even more invasive and spreading and making people ill."

Monkeypox cases have been rising in both Arizona and the U.S., meanwhile. The first Arizona case was identified in Maricopa County on June 7. As of Friday, the CDC lists 170 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Arizona and 11,177 across the country.

Musselman said CCHHS will continue monitoring and working with the state to determine reporting as developments occur. The community will be notified if there is a positive case in the county, she said, and the state, other counties and CDC are also tracking cases.

“We don't have any [cases] in Coconino County right now and we’re hoping to keep it that way, but we also realize how quickly disease can spread. So we are working diligently to identify anyone who may have been exposed or who has a positive case and we have services available,” she said.

Infections are usually not severe, according to the release, with flu-like symptoms and a rash that, in most cases, resolves in two to four weeks.

Symptoms usually begin with a fever and can include chills, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Rashes associated with monkeypox can look like pimples or blisters and can appear on the face, inside of the mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Monkeypox spreads through close skin-to-skin contact or direct contact with body fluids. It is most likely to spread through intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling and sexual intercourse. To prevent its spread, CCHHS recommends frequent handwashing and staying home when ill and avoiding prolonged skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has monkeypox.

“What we know about monkeypox is that it can spread from person to person through direct contact with body fluids,” Musselman said. “So that can be rashes, and we want people to watch for those symptoms.”

She added: "If people have questions or are concerned that they may have been exposed or may have symptoms, we're happy to answer questions -- especially if they don't have a healthcare provider. Certainly anyone who has any of the symptoms, in particular the rash and the sores that look like small pimples, are urged to contact their healthcare provider to get tested.”

Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for guidance and information about testing. People without a healthcare provider can access information and schedule testing through CCHHS’s monkeypox information website and information line (928-679-7300).

Testing is available through healthcare providers as well as CCHHS. A sample is collected by swabbing a sore or pimple-like area, and is then sent to a lab to test.

CCHHS also encouraged healthcare providers “to be on alert for patients experiencing rashes and other symptoms that could indicate monkeypox” and said it is reaching out to provide them with guidance and current testing protocols.

The monkeypox vaccine, also called Jynneos, “is available in very limited supply in Coconino County.”

At the moment, CCHHS’s clinic is prioritizing vaccines for those with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox and are in the timeframe when protection from vaccination can still be effective. It follows the Arizona Department of Health Services criteria for post-exposure vaccination.

While the timeline has not yet been identified, the plan is to expand eligibility as the vaccine supply increases.

High-risk populations and immunocompromised individuals will be the next group, Musselman said, “hopefully rolling out here in the next few weeks.”

“As it becomes more available and more information is released, we will be able to open up to more groups of folks to receive that vaccine,” she said. “As we look at cases and as we start to have cases in our community ... the vaccines and the availability of vaccines will hopefully be able to correlate so we can continue to stay out ahead of the spread of this illness.”

Testing available

Sonora Quest Laboratories also announced this week it will be offering monkeypox testing to Arizonans through its healthcare providers in partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

“Unlike the CDC monkeypox testing offered through other labs, this test does not require an initial orthopox screening test before testing specifically for monkeypox, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time for results,” a press release stated.

Samples must be collected by the patient’s healthcare provider; Sonora Quest cannot collect the samples. Anyone with a pox-like rash should consult with their regular healthcare provider to determine whether they need a monkeypox test. If so, the provider will collect a sample (by swabbing an existing lesion) that will be sent to Sonora Quest, which will process it for testing at Quest Diagnostics.

The release said most results will be returned in an average of three to four days, and will be available through the ordering provider and Sonora Quest’s online patient portal.

The test is a PCR test which screens for the monkeypox’s virus’s genetic information, differentiating it from other orthopox viruses.

“As we all watch the monkeypox public health emergency unfold, Arizonans need answers,” said Sonora Quest COO Sonya Engle. “By collaborating with our healthcare partners, we’re bringing yet another innovative test to our communities that make answers more accessible for everyone ... . COVID-19 and the flu continue to be more widely spread in our communities right now, but this testing will help us to better monitor the monkeypox prevalence in our state."

More about the Quest Diagnostics monkeypox PCR test can be found here. Information about Sonora Quest is available at sonoraquest.com.