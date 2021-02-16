Coconino County opens vaccinations to all Phase 1b groups

The week’s largest increase was in the 86011 area, associated with the Northern Arizona University campus, which saw a 140% increase in cases. As of Friday, NAU reported it is managing 111 confirmed positive cases of on- and off-campus students.

In other areas of the county, Page saw the largest decrease in case numbers at 42%, while Williams saw the highest increase at 120%.

COVID-19 testing has decreased by 40% over the last four weeks and in a presentation to the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday, Musselman also reported a decrease in the number of individuals responding to the county’s contact tracing efforts, a trend she described as concerning.

On some days, she said as many as 56% of people have been refusing these monitoring services.

“This is concerning to us because this is valuable information that we need to make sure we are tracking folks who have been exposed and who may develop symptoms so that there is accurate communication to those that may be at risk,” she said.

Supervisor Matt Ryan, chair of the board, echoed her concerns and said he was sad to see these particular numbers.