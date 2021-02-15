Coconino County opens vaccinations to all Phase 1b groups

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phase 1a and Phase 1b priority populations continue to be eligible for the vaccine.

In a news release Saturday, Kim Musselman, Director of Coconino County Health and Human Services, said that after several weeks of vaccinating Phase 1a and 1b priority groups, the county and its partners had several hundred vaccine appointments available this week.

“In line with our commitment to vaccinating our community as quickly and equitably as possible, Coconino County made the strategic decision to move to eligible populations within Phase 1b to ensure vaccine continues to be administered as expeditiously as possible,” Musselman said.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine, as well as proof of eligibility—either proof of occupation such as a paystub, employment badge, a letter from an employer or a driver’s license or ID displaying date of birth. The county has announced that those without proper identification may be turned away.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine; however, individuals with insurance should bring their insurance card. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.

Individuals ages 65 years and older and those without internet who require assistance with registration can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300. Information and registration links are available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.

