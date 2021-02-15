Coconino County opens vaccinations to all Phase 1b groups

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Coconino County has been extended to all Phase 1b groups, including all remaining essential workers.
Coconino County announced Saturday afternoon the Fort Tuthill vaccination site, and partner vaccination sites, would begin opening appointments to the remaining Phase 1b groups effective immediately.
The Fort Tuthill vaccination site remains open only to eligible groups, not yet to the general public. Although most of the week's appointment slots at Fort Tuthill were full by Monday morning, appointments for this week are still available at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Elks Lodge vaccination site.
Groups that are now eligible to receive the vaccine include adults with high risk medical conditions living in shelter or other congregate living settings, power and utility workers, those with food and agriculture related occupations, transportation and material moving occupations, state and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government and other essential workers such as business and financial services, supply chain for critical goods, funeral services and critical traders.
Phase 1a and Phase 1b priority populations continue to be eligible for the vaccine.
In a news release Saturday, Kim Musselman, Director of Coconino County Health and Human Services, said that after several weeks of vaccinating Phase 1a and 1b priority groups, the county and its partners had several hundred vaccine appointments available this week.
“In line with our commitment to vaccinating our community as quickly and equitably as possible, Coconino County made the strategic decision to move to eligible populations within Phase 1b to ensure vaccine continues to be administered as expeditiously as possible,” Musselman said.
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine, as well as proof of eligibility—either proof of occupation such as a paystub, employment badge, a letter from an employer or a driver’s license or ID displaying date of birth. The county has announced that those without proper identification may be turned away.
There is no cost to receive the vaccine; however, individuals with insurance should bring their insurance card. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
Individuals ages 65 years and older and those without internet who require assistance with registration can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300. Information and registration links are available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.