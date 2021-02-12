Coconino County opens 1,300 vaccine appointments at Fort Tuthill for next week

As of Friday morning, Coconino County has opened another 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Fort Tuthill for Feb. 17 through Feb. 23.

To register, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2547/Vaccine-Info and click “SPECIAL REGISTRATION – Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff First Dose 2/17- 2/23.” If you are 65 years and older or need assistance registering, call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.

The additional appointments were announced just a day after the county installed a large tent at the vaccination site, which will expand the capacity for the number of vaccine doses that can be administered at Fort Tuthill daily. The Fort Tuthill vaccination site is currently open to the defined eligible groups and is not opened to the general public.

Coconino County is currently vaccinating county residents in Phase 1a and Priority Groups within Phase 1b. Individuals within Phase 1a include health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff. Priority populations within Phase 1b include education and childcare workers, law enforcement and protective services and individuals aged 65 and older.