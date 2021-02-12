Coconino County opens 1,300 vaccine appointments at Fort Tuthill for next week

As of Friday morning, Coconino County has opened another 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Fort Tuthill for Feb. 17 through Feb. 23.
To register, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2547/Vaccine-Info and click “SPECIAL REGISTRATION – Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff First Dose 2/17- 2/23.” If you are 65 years and older or need assistance registering, call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.
The additional appointments were announced just a day after the county installed a large tent at the vaccination site, which will expand the capacity for the number of vaccine doses that can be administered at Fort Tuthill daily. The Fort Tuthill vaccination site is currently open to the defined eligible groups and is not opened to the general public.
Coconino County is currently vaccinating county residents in Phase 1a and Priority Groups within Phase 1b. Individuals within Phase 1a include health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff. Priority populations within Phase 1b include education and childcare workers, law enforcement and protective services and individuals aged 65 and older.
Proof of eligibility within the Phase 1a and Phase 1b priority groups is required. Those seeking vaccination are asked to bring proof of occupation such as a paystub, employment badge, a letter from an employer or a driver’s license or ID displaying date of birth. Those without proper eligibility identification may be turned away. Vaccination opportunities will open at a later time for other populations in Phase 1b, including essential workers and adults with high-risk conditions in congregate settings.
Beginning Friday, Feb. 12, individuals who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments must enter Fort Tuthill on Purple Sage Trail, located approximately 1/2 mile north of the main park entrance off Beulah Blvd. Individuals with vaccine appointments are asked to approach the park from the north on Beulah Blvd and turn right onto Purple Sage Trail. After completing the vaccine appointments, individuals will be directed to exit the park through the main entrance for easy access to I-17.
Vaccine supplies continue to be limited at this time and appointments are available on a first come first served basis at the Fort Tuthill vaccination site. Appointments are required.