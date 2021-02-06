Coconino County opens 1,100 COVID vaccine appointments on Sunday

Coconino County will open an additional 1,100 COVID-19 vaccination appointments for a special extended-hours vaccination event Feb. 12-16 at the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site. The county has been allocated these additional doses from the State of Arizona due to the high performance of Coconino County and partners at administering vaccine to the public.

Registration for these added appointments will be available beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can visit coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine and navigate to the Special Registration - Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff First Dose link. Individuals without internet access or those who require assistance can call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300. Seniors aged 65 and older who need scheduling assistance will be placed on the county’s senior assistance list. The information line hours are from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.