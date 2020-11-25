Coconino County offices closed for Thanksgiving

All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, but Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices. Records will be closed on Thursday and open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, with limited staffing.

The Fort Tuthill County Park COVID-19 testing site will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29. Regular testing site hours for Fort Tuthill are Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The NAU collection site at the Fieldhouse will close at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 and pause operations during winter break.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services Animal Management office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. An officer will be on call for emergencies only on Thursday, Nov. 26 and working from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 to leave a message and an officer will return the call.