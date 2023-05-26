Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Coconino County’s Administrative Offices and Superior Court will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday May 29, 2023, and will reopen for business on Tuesday.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Records Division will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Animal Services office will have an officer available between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Contact them at 928-679-9756 to leave a message for a return call. Dial 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Parks and Recreation offices will be closed, but all County parks and natural areas will be open for recreation.

County officials ask visitors to the area, especially to Coconino National Forest, to always be smart with fire. Even though there are currently no fire restrictions in effect, officials advise the public exercise caution with campfires.