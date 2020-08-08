Coconino County, NAU to hold two-week COVID-19 testing surge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services and Northern Arizona University have partnered to offer a two-week COVID-19 Testing Surge.

Drive-up surge sites, at Fort Tuthill County Park (2446 Fort Tuthill Loop) in Flagstaff and the parking lot of Motel 6 (831 W. Rt. 66) in Williams will provide self-administered COVID-19 nasal swab tests Monday, August 10 through Monday August 24 from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Walk-up testing will be available at NAU’s University Union Fieldhouse (1050 Knoles Drive) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., August 10 - 23, for all Coconino County residents, including the NAU community. Free parking will be available on the upper levels of the San Francisco Parking Garage.

Tests are free and is provided on a first come first served basis. Individuals seeking testing are asked to register online www.doineedacovid19test.com/ in advance to speed up the testing process, but those unable to complete the registration online can do so in-person at the testing sites.

Testing is encouraged for those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and those who feel they have been exposed. Results will be available within 24 - 72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will receive the results through an online portal.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.